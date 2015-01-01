पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाभारत कालीन गजलक्ष्मी की पूजा:उज्जैन में दिवाली पर मंदिर में उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़, ऐरावत पर विराजमान हैं माता

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
उज्जैन के महाभारत कालीन माता गजलक्ष्मी मंदिर में उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़

उज्जैन के नईपेठ में महाभारत कालीन माता गजलक्ष्मी का मंदिर है। मां लक्ष्मी ऐरावत हाथी पर विराजमान हैं। दीपावली के दिन यहां पूजन की परंपरा है। यहां शनिवार को दिवाली के दिन सुबह से ही भक्तों का तांता लगा रहा। माता का 21 हजार लीटर दूध से दुग्धाभिषेक किया गया। पौराणिक धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार महाभारत काल में जब पांडव जुए में राजपाट हार गए और जंगल में भटक रहे थे, तो उस समय माता कुंती ने गजलक्ष्मी की पूजा की थी।

जंगल में पूजा के लिए स्वयं भगवान इंद्रदेव प्रकट हुए और ऐरावत हाथी को ले आए थे। तब माता कुंती ने हाथी अष्टमी पर माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा की। मान्यताओं के अनुसार मां गजलक्ष्मी राजा विक्रमादित्य की राजलक्ष्मी थीं। शुक्रवार को यहां महिलाएं अखंड साैभाग्य के लिए विशेष पूजन करती हैं। दीपावली के दूसरे दिन सिंदूर पड़वा का आयोजन होता है, जिसमें सुहागिनों को माता गजलक्ष्मी पर चढ़ा हुआ सिंदूर और कुमकुम बांटा जाता है।

पुजारी राजेश गुरू ने बताया कि गजलक्ष्मी का स्कंद पुराण में वर्णन मिलता है। विश्व की एकमात्र प्रतिमा है, जो ऐरावत हाथी पर विराजमान हैं। उज्जैन में जैसे 84 महादेव हैं, उसी प्रकार से यहां पर 24 महादेवी हैं। उनमें से माता गजलक्ष्मी मुख्य महादेवी हैं।

