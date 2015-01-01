पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गबन:उज्जैन के खाचरोद भंडारण केन्द्र से एक हजार टन खाद गायब, कीमत करीब 1.87 करोड़ रुपए

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • किसानों के सामने खाद का संकट
  • कलेक्टर के आदेश पर गोदाम प्रभारी सहित तीन के खिलाफ गबन का मुकदमा दर्ज

उज्जैन में राज्य सहकारी विपणन संघ मर्यादित भंडारण केंद्र खाचरौद में एक हजार टन खाद के गबन का मामला सामने आया है। जिसकी कीमत करीब एक करोड़ 87 लाख रुपए आंकी जा रही है। कलेक्टर के आदेश पर जिला विपणन अधिकारी ने क्षेत्रीय सहायक समेत तीन के खिलाफ गबन का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों की तलाश में दबिश देना शुरू कर दिया है।

जिला विपणन अधिकारी अंकित तिवारी ने बताया कि खाचरौद में सेवा सहकारी संघ समितियों की ओर से रिलीज आर्डर और डिमांड ड्राफ्ट देने के बावजूद क्षेत्रीय सहायक मोहन निगम द्वारा खाद उपलब्ध नहीं कराने की शिकायतें कई दिनों से मिल रही थीं। जिसकी जांच चार नवंबर को अपर तहसीलदार शिवाकांत पांडेय से कराई गई। जांच में समितियों की शिकायतें सही पाई गईं। उन्होंने बताया कि सेवा सहकारी संघ कनवास, भीकमपुर, बेडावन्या, बहलोला, भाटखेड़ी और नरसिंहगढ़ को यूरिया, डीएपी और एनपीके खाद नहीं उपलब्ध कराई गई। जबकि इन समितियों से रिलीज आर्डर और डिमांड ड्राफ्ट ले लिया गया। इस तरह करीब 17 लाख का हेरफेर करते हुए मोहन निगम ने समितियों को ऑन लाइन डिलिवरी मेमो भी जारी कर दिया गया। इस धोखाधड़ी में उसका साथ मुकादम नाहरू और वाजिद खां ने भी दिया। जांच के बाद मोहन निगम को हटाकर गाेदाम का चार्ज सहायक प्रभारी गोदाम गजानंद यादव को दिया गया। चार्ज देते समय मोहन निगम ने 344 टन यूरिया, 367 टन डीएपी और 287 टन एनपीके खाद का हिसाब नहीं दे पाए। जिसकी कीमत करीब एक करोड़ 70 लाख रुपए थी। इस तरह से कुल करीब एक करोड़ 87 लाख के गबन की पुष्टि होने के बाद तीनों के विरुध्द मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया।

