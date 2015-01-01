पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवक कांग्रेस चुनाव:उज्जैन में सुबह 8 बजे से ऑनलाइन वोटिंग जारी, 22 हजार से अधिक मतदाता करेंगे मताधिकार का प्रयोग

उज्जैनएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उज्जैन में युवक कांग्रेस के लिए मोबाइल से मतदान करते मतदाता।
  • प्रदेश महासचिव के लिए उज्जैन से तीन उम्मीदवार मैदान में
  • जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए सात उम्मीदवार भाग्य आजमा रहे

युवक कांग्रेस के प्रदेश व जिलाध्यक्ष समेत 5 पदों के लिए उज्जैन में शनिवार सुबह 8 बजे से ऑनलाइन वोटिंग जारी है। उज्जैन में युवक कांग्रेस के कुल 22,970 मतदाता हैं जो अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। मतदान शाम चार बजे तक चलेगा। 15 दिसंबर की शाम को प्रदेश युवक कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश महासचिव, जिलाध्यक्षों, जिला महासचिवों और विधानसभाध्यक्षों की घोषणा हो जाएगी।

उज्जैन कांग्रेस के युवा नेता बबलू खिंची ने बताया कि उज्जैन में सुबह 8 बजे से ऑनलाइन मतदान जारी है। IYC के सेल्फ वोटिंग ऐप से मतदान हो रहा है। एक मतदाता पांच वोट डाल सकेगा। एक मोबाइल से अधिकतम 6 मतदाता ही मतदान कर पाएंगे।

उज्जैन जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए ये हैं उम्मीदवार

उज्जैन में जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए भरत शंकर जोशी, आयुष शुक्ला, दिलीप फतरोड़, देवेंद्र सोलंकी, धीरजसिंह पंवार, अर्पित बोरासी और सोनम त्रिवेदी मैदान में हैं।

प्रदेश महासचिव के लिए उज्जैन से तीन दावेदार

युकां के प्रदेश महासचिव के लिए कुल 130 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इसमें से उज्जैन से प्रतीक जैन, विजय बोड़ाना और वीरेंद्र मालपानी शामिल हैं।

विधानसभा क्षेत्र अध्यक्षों के लिए ये हैं उम्मीदवार

उज्जैन उत्तर- योगेश साद, दीपेश, अतुल चौरसिया व अभिषेक सोलंकी।

उज्जैन दक्षिण- चारूदत्त जोशी, जुनैद खान, मोहसिन खान, संतोष चौहान, अमन बोरासी, आदरेत सिसौदिया, महेंद्र चौहान व शाहरूख।

घटिया- शोएब खान, अक्षय जैन, विकास पटेल, लक्ष्मण सिंह सोलंकी, धर्मेंद्र पटेल, धर्मेंद्र मालवीय, गोपाल आंजना, जावेद पटेल, राहुल डाकिया।

महिदपुर- हरिराम आंजना, रोडसिंह चौहान, समीर मंसूरी, राहुल चाशलानिया कमलेश पोरवाल, कृष्णपाल मकवाना, महेंद्र चौहान व शिवनारायण बोड़लिया।

नागदा-खाचरौद- जितेंद्र पाटीदार, संजय नंदी, जीवन पाटीदार, कमल आर्य व दीपक गुर्जर ।

बड़नगर- भावेश जैन, गौरव उपाध्याय, अभिषेक यादव, दीपक राठौड़, जालमसिंह हुडा, नीलेश शर्मा, मोहम्मद आसिफ, सूर्यदेव सिंह राठौड़ व राकेश।

तराना- धर्मेंद्र गुर्जर, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, मेहमान सिंह गुर्जर, राजेश चौधरी व शिवपालसिंह राठौड़।

विधानसभावार मतदाता

बड़नगर- 2665, घटि्टया- 4148, महिदपुर- 2360, नागदा-खाचरौद- 2108, तराना- 2000, उज्जैन दक्षिण- 4949 और उज्जैन उत्तर- 4740

