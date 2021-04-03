पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:चरक के बाहर अवैध ठेले-गुमटी से 60 फीट चौड़ी सड़क 15 फीट ही रह गई, नतीजा- महिला सहित दो लोग बाइक से गिरे

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम की गैंग के जाते ही लग जाते हैं ठेले, आवागमन हो रहा प्रभावित, संक्रमण का खतरा भी बना हुआ

सिंहस्थ-2016 में आगर रोड के एक भाग इंदौर गेट से कोयला फाटक तक 60 फीट व दूसरे भाग कोयला फाटक से मकोड़िया आम तक 90 फीट चौड़ा करते हुए फोरलेन में तब्दील किया गया था। चरक अस्पताल के बाहर और गेट के समीप अवैध रूप से लगे ठेले-गुमटी लगे होने से 60 फीट की सड़क केवल 12 से 15 फीट ही रह जाती है, बाकी हिस्से पर अवैध कब्जा हो जाता है। नतीजतन यहां आए दिए एम्बुलेंस व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों तथा ड्यूटी डॉक्टर्स के वाहन फंसते हैं। गत दिवस भी यहां पर अवैध ठेले-गुमटी की वजह से रास्ता नहीं मिल पाने से बाइक सवार गिर गए। इसमें महिला और बाइक चला रहा युवक गिरकर घायल हो गए। उन्हें राहगीरों ने उठाया और हॉस्पिटल भेजा। महिला मरीज का इलाज करवाने आए बुद्ध सिंह ने बताया चरक अस्पताल गेट पर अवैध ठेले-गुमटी लगे होने से यहां पर आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं होती है तथा संक्रमण का खतरा भी बना हुआ है। नगर निगम की गैंग आने से पहले ठेले लग जाते हैं और जब टीम आती है तब चले जाते हैं। टीम के जाने के बाद फिर ठेले लगना शुरू हो जाते हैं।

सुबह 4 से 11 और फिर शाम को 4 से रात 12 बजे तक लगते हैं अवैध ठेले और गुमटियां
यहां पर कमल चौहान चायवाला, संतोष चौहान, रमेश पोरवाल, गौरव चौहान चायवाला, वसीम खान कपड़े वाला तथा संजू व दिलीप चौरसिया ठेले-गुमटी लगाते हैं। जो सुबह 4 से 11 बजे तक और फिर शाम को 4 से रात 12 बजे तक लगे रहते हैं। इससे कोरोना काल में संक्रमण का भी खतरा बना हुआ है। निगम द्वारा स्थायी कार्रवाई नहीं करने से लोग अतिक्रमण कर रहे हैं। अस्पताल गेट पर जुलाई में एम्बुलेंस फंस गई थी उसमें गर्भवती महिला दर्द से तड़प रही थी। लोगों की मदद से एम्बुलेंस को निकालकर हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया गया था। निगम अधिकारियों का कहना है हॉस्पिटल के बाहर अवैध ठेले-गुमटी संचालकों के खिलाफ लगातार कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

नगर निगम को रिमाइंडर भेजेंगे
^नगर निगम प्रशासन को कार्रवाई के लिए लिखा जा चुका है। अब रिमाइंडर भी भेजा जाएगा। अवैध ठेले-गुमटी से आवागमन प्रभावित हो रहा है
- डॉ. पीएन वर्मा, प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन

