पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Panchayat Secretary, Seeking Bribe Of 25 Thousand, Was Jailed For Four Years, In 2016, Lokayukta Police Did A Trap

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घूसखोर सचिव को मिली सजा:25 हजार की घूस मांगने वाले पंचायत सचिव को चार साल की जेल, वर्ष 2016 में लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने किया था ट्रैप

उज्जैन12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अदालत ने पंचायत सचिव को चार साल के लिए जेल भेजा - Dainik Bhaskar
अदालत ने पंचायत सचिव को चार साल के लिए जेल भेजा
  • आबादी की जमीन में बने मकान को स्थाई करने के लिए ग्रामीण से मांग रहा था रिश्वत

आबादी की जमीन में बने मकान को स्थाई करने के एवज में घूस लेते हुए रंगेहाथ पकड़े गए पंचायत सचिव को अदालत ने शनिवार को चार साल जेल की सजा सुनाई। साथ ही उसे 20 हजार के जुर्माने से भी दंडित किया।

लोकायुक्त एसपी शैलेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि 13 जुलाई 2016 को नलखेड़ा के पंचायत सचिव भंवरलाल मकवाना ने गांव के राजेश नाथ से उसके आबादी के मकान को स्थाई करने के लिए 25 हजार रुपए की घूस मांगी थी। राजेश की आर्थिक स्थिति ऐसी नहीं थी कि वह घूस की रकम दे सके। वह रिश्वत देना भी नहीं चाहता था। मना करने पर सचिव ने राजेश की मां उषा बाई के नाम कई बार नोटिस दी। राजेश जब ज्यादा परेशान हो गया तो उसने इसकी शिकायत लोकायुक्त पुलिस से की।

पुलिस ने वॉयस रिकॉर्डिंग के आधार पर सचिव को ट्रैप करने के लिए जाल बिछाया। 13 जुलाई को सचिव भंवर लाल ने राजेश नाथ को घूस की रकम लेकर झारड़ा थाने के पास खुले मैदान में बुलाया। राजेश पैसा लेकर पहुंच गया। सचिव भंवरलाल ने जैसे ही उससे रकम हाथ में ली तो पहले से ही घेराबंदी किए हुए लोकायुक्त पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने उसे रंगेहाथ दबोच लिया।

ट्रैप होते ही सचिव ने नोटों की गड्‌डी नीचे फेंक दी थी

लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने जैसे ही सचिव को दबोचा तो बचने के लिए उसने नोटों की गड्‌डी नीचे जमीन पर फेंक दी थी। पकड़े जाने के बाद सचिव ने कहा था कि राजेश ने उसे साजिशन फंसाया है। घूस उसने नहीं मांगी। जब अधिकारियों ने उसे घूस मांगते हुए वॉइस रिकॉर्डिंग सुनाई तो वह चुप हो गया।

दो धाराओं में चार-चार साल की सजा

रंगेहाथ दबोचने के बाद लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने सचिव भंवरलाल के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम की धारा 7 और 13 (2) के तहत रिपोर्ट दर्ज की थी। इन्हीं धाराओं में पुलिस ने चार्जशीट भी पेश की। विशेष न्यायाधीश पंकज चतुर्वेदी ने सुनवाई के बाद साक्ष्यों और गवाहों के बयान के आधार पर आरोपी सचिव को दोनों धाराओं में चार-चार साल की सजा सुनाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser