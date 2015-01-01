पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Petrol Pumps Will Be Closed From Five To Nine O'clock This Evening, Gas Agency Will Not Open For Two Days

मुहूर्त व पूजन:आज शाम पांच से रात नौ बजे तक बंद रहेंगे पेट्रोल पंप, दो दिन गैस एजेंसी भी नहीं खुलेंगी

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो

दीपावली महोत्सव के चलते शनिवार शाम पांच से रात नौ बजे तक शहर के सभी पेट्रोल पंप बंद रहेंगे। पेट्रोल पंप एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष रवि लोहिया ने बताया कि कुछ पंप संचालक मुहूर्त व पूजन के अनुसार पंप बंद रखने का समय आगे-पीछे भी कर सकते हैं। एलपीजी गैस एसोसिएशन के भगवानदास ऐरन ने बताया कि शनिवार और रविवार को गैस एजेंसियां बंद रहेंगी।

शुक्रवार को ही लगभग सभी बुकिंग की डिलेवरी करवा दी गई हैं, ताकि उपभोक्ताओं को कोई परेशानी न हाे। मप्र बस ऑनर्स एसोसिएशन के संभाग प्रभारी शिव कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि शनिवार को तो बसें चलेंगी लेकिन रविवार को पड़वा के दिन बंद रहेंगी। इस दिन शाम को इक्का-दुक्का बसें चल सकती है। ऐसे में यात्रियों को चाहिए कि वे पूरी पड़ताल करके ही घर से निकले ताकि उन्हें परेशानी न झेलना पड़े।

आपात स्थिति में यहां संपर्क करें

  • आगजनी होने पर नगर निगम के फायर ब्रिगेड पर टेलिफोन नंबर 0734-2535243 पर संपर्क करें।
  • घटना-दुर्घटना की स्थिति में जिला अस्पताल पर टेलिफोन नंबर 101 या 0734-2551172 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है।
  • आपराधिक वारदात की सूचना पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर 0734-2525253 पर दे सकते हैं।
  • सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए नगर निगम कंट्रोल रूम पर 0734-2535244 पर संपर्क करें।
