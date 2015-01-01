पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी से पहले पहुंचा हवालात:झांसा देकर एक साल तक सहकर्मी ने किया शोषण, 30 को रचाने वाला था दूसरी युवती से शादी, अब पहुंचा थाने

उज्जैनएक मिनट पहले
आरोपी को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।
  • महिला की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया

उज्जैन के फ्रीगंज में एक दुकान पर काम करने वाला युवक शादी का झांसा देकर एक साल तक महिला सहकर्मी का शारीरिक शोषण करता रहा। युवक द्वारा अन्य युवती से शादी करने की बात पता चली, तो महिला ने उसके खिलाफ नीलगंगा थाने में दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज करा दिया। युवक की 30 नवंबर को शादी थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पुलिस के अनुसार प्रकाशनगर निवासी महिला फ्रीगंज में स्थित शोरूम में काम करती है। उसके साथ मक्सी रोड निवासी विशाल भी नौकरी करता था। महिला के पति की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। इसी का फायदा उठाकर विशाल ने पहले महिला से दोस्ती की, फिर शादी का झांसा देकर शारीरिक शोषण करने लगा। महिला जब भी विशाल से शादी के लिए कहती, तो वह टालमटोल करने लगता। विशाल का रवैया देख वह दबाव बनाने लगी।

इसी बीच, महिला को पता चला कि विशाल की शादी किसी दूसरी युवती से तय हो चुकी है। 30 नवंबर को विवाह होने वाला है, तो उसने विशाल से पूछा। विशाल ने उससे झूठ बोल दिया कि उसकी शादी नहीं होने वाली। महिला को इस बात की पुख्ता जानकारी लगी, तो उसने विशाल के खिलाफ थाने में दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज करा दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मंगलवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

