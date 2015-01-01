पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Physical Verification Of Temple Jewelery Begins, Harsiddhi Temple Report Will Come In Seven Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भौतिक सत्यापन:मंदिरों के आभूषणों का भौतिक सत्यापन शुरू, सात दिन में आ जाएगी हरसिद्धि मंदिर की रिपोर्ट

उज्जैन41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो

प्रशासन शहर के शासकीय मंदिरों के आभूषणों का भौतिक सत्यापन करवा रहा है। इसकी शुरुआत हरसिद्धि मंदिर से की गई हैं। यहां की प्रक्रिया के लिए एसडीएम ने कमेटी गठित कर दी है, जिसे समय सीमा में उक्त कार्य करने के निर्देश है।

संभागायुक्त आनंद कुमार शर्मा ने मंदिरों की व्यवस्थाओं से जुड़ी समीक्षा बैठक में इन सभी देवालयों के आभूषणों का भौतिक सत्यापन किए जाने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसके पालन में उज्जैन शहर के एसडीएम राकेश मोहन त्रिपाठी ने नायब तहसीलदार भूमिका जैन की अध्यक्षता में एक कमेटी गठित की है। इसमें दो पटवारी, एक आरआई को रखा है। साथ ही कमेटी में महाकाल मंदिर के अनुबंधित स्वर्णकार और हरसिद्धि मंदिर समिति के पुजारी को भी रखा है।

इन्हें हरसिद्धि मंदिर के आभूषणों का भौतिक सत्यापन सात दिन में पूरा करने का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। इसके बाद आभूषणों को प्रशासनिक सुरक्षा में रखवाया जाएगा। एसडीएम ने बताया कि हरसिद्धि मंदिर के बाद कालभैरव, मंगलनाथ सहित अन्य मंदिरों के आभूषणों का भी भौतिक सत्यापन करवाया जाएगा।

आभूषणों के बाद दान का ऑडिट करवाएंगे

एसडीएम त्रिपाठी ने बताया मंदिरों के आभूषणों के भौतिक सत्यापन के बाद मंदिरों की दान राशि, आय-व्यय का भी ऑडिट करवाया जाएगा। ये प्रक्रिया लोकल फंड एंड ऑडिट की सहायता से पूरी करवाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें