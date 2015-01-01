पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Police Help Line Service Shantidoot Started, Will Be Able To Give Information On WhatsApp Too

सुविधा:पुलिस की हेल्प लाइन सेवा शांतिदूत शुरू, वाट्सएप पर भी दे सकेंगे सूचना

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस की हेल्प लाइन सेवा शांतिदूत शुरू
  • उज्जैन पुलिस का नया नारा- सूचना आपकी, हित शहर का

शहर में शांति व्यवस्था रखने के लिए मंगलवार को पुलिस ने शांतिदूत हेल्प लाइन की शुरूआत की। शांतिदूत के माध्यम से सूचना आपकी, हित शहर का नया नारा दिया। इसका उद्देश्य यही कि लोग उनके क्षेत्र में अर्थात शहर में कहीं कोई आपराधिक गतिविधि संचालित हो रही हो तो सूचना दे सकते है। लोग वीडियो, फोटो भी वाट्सएप व ईमेल कर सकते है।

पुलिस को सूचना देने वाले का नाम गोपनीय रहेगा और उन्हें सम्मानित भी किया जाएगा। हर तरह के अपराधों को अंकुश लगाने के लिए लोगों की जागरूकता रूपी मदद पुलिस लेगी। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए शांतिदूत हेल्प लाइन का मंगलवार को एसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार शुक्ल ने शुभारंभ किया। एएसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने बताया कि पूरे शहर में प्रमुख चौराहों पर शांतिदूत का हेल्प लाइन नंबर व ईमेल एड्रेस रहेगा। इसके लिए कंट्रोल रूम पर अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है जो 24 घंटे हेल्प लाइन पर आने वाली सूचना पर काम करेगी।

शहर का हित सबसे पहले इसलिए सूचना दें

अवैध गतिविधि जुआ, सट्‌टा, गांजा, शराब व अन्य नशीले पदार्थ अगर कोई बेच रहा हो तो। अवैध वसूली अथवा रंगदारी की जा रही हो। कोई सूदखोरी कर रहे हों, चिटफंड कंपनी संचालित हो रही हो तो भी सूचना जरूर दें।

शांतिदूत पर यहां दे सूचना, भेजें फोटो वीडियो

  • वाट्सएप नंबर- 7049119001
  • shantidootujjain@gmail.com
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें