चौकसी:पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर पिस्टल और चाकू के साथ पांच बदमाशों को पकड़ा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • भूखीमाता क्षेत्र की झाड़ियों में छिपकर बैठे थे

भूखीमाता क्षेत्र में महाकाल पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर झाड़ियों में छिपे पांच बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया। सभी का पुराना आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड है और उनके पास से पिस्टल, चाकू और सरिया समेत टार्च भी बरामद हुआ।

बदमाश रात में पेट्रोल पंप पर लूट के इरादे से निकले थे। एक बदमाश सोशल मीडिया गैंग का सदस्य है। पुलिस को सोमवार रात गश्त के दौरान बदमाशों को पकड़ने में कामयाबी मिली। टीआई अरविंद तोमर व एसआई गगन बादल दो टीम के साथ भूखीमाता क्षेत्र में घेराबंदी करने पहुंचे थे, जहां से तिलकेश्वर कॉलोनी का अर्जुन, अवंतिपुरा निवासी अजय, बेगमबाग का यासीन, गांधीनगर का सािरक उर्फ जैरी व शैलेंद्र निवासी ढांचाभवन को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

एसआई बादल ने बताया बदमाशों का पुराना रिकार्ड है। जिनसे पिस्टल, चाकू समेत अन्य हथियार जब्त हुए। मंगलवार दोपहर सभी को कोर्ट में पेश करने पर सेंट्रल जेल भैरवगढ़ भेज दिया। बड़नगर रोड के पेट्रोल पंप को लूटने की साजिश तैयार की थी।

