रजिस्टर में बिना इंट्री के कमरा दिया:महाकाल क्षेत्र की होटल में युवक-युवतियों की सूचना पर पुलिस ने दबिश दी

उज्जैन4 घंटे पहले
महाकाल थाना पुलिस ने बड़ा गणपति के पीछे कहारवाड़ी क्षेत्र में स्थित होटल में युवक-युवतियाें की सूचना पर रात में दबिश दी। होटल के रजिस्टर में बिना इंट्री के युवक-युवती को कमरा दिया गया था।

एसआई गगन बादल ने बताया कि होटल में दो युवक व दो युवती कमरा लेने के लिए पहुंचे थे। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने पहुंचकर उनसे पूछताछ की। माता-पिता को सूचना देकर लड़के-लड़कियों को उनके हवाले कर दिया।

