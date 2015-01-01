पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देह व्यापार:मौके पर संदिग्ध हालत में मिले स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी पर कार्रवाई के लिए विभाग को पत्र लिखेगी पुलिस

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • देह व्यापार में पकड़ाए इंदौर के महिला-पुरुष को जेल भेजा

नानाखेड़ा क्षेत्र के कॉसमॉस मॉल के समीप अलखनंदानगर में किराए का मकान लेकर देह व्यापार संचालित करने वाली इंदौर निवासी महिला व उसके पुरुष मित्र को कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को जेल भेज दिया। पांच महिलाओं के साथ पुलिस ने सात पुरुषाें को मौके से गिरफ्तार किया था। इनमें एक स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कर्मचारी है।

पुलिस ने कहा संबंधित विभाग को भी पत्र लिख कर्मचारी पर की गई कार्रवाई के बारे में अवगत कराया जाएगा। इंदौर बागड़दा निवासी महिला ने अलखनंदानगर का मकान देह व्यापार के लिए किराए पर लिया, जिसमें उसके साथ इंदौर का युवक खुद को पति बताकर रहता था।

डीएसपी सोनू परमार ने बताया महिला शादीशुदा है लेकिन पति से अलग है, तलाक नहीं हुआ। उसी ने बताया केटरिंग का काम करने के दौरान उज्जैन की कॉलगर्ल से दोस्ती हुई थी, जिसने उसे अनैतिक धंधे की सलाह दी। सभी कॉलगर्ल के मोबाइल जब्ती में लेकर जांच की जा रही है।

