दुष्कर्म का आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित:महिला से दोस्ती करने के लिए बोला था- अपनी पत्नी और बच्चों को मारकर साथ रखूंगा

उज्जैन6 मिनट पहले
पीड़ित ने बताया कि आरक्षक सुनील से उसकी मुलाकात 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुई थी- फाइल फोटो।
  • पुलिसकर्मी पर आरोप है कि उसने एक महिला से शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म किया

शहर के नानाखेड़ा थाने में पदस्थ आरक्षक सुनील चौधरी को गुरुवार को महिला से दुष्कर्म मामले में निलंबित कर दिया गया है। पुलिसकर्मी पर आरोप है कि उसने एक महिला से शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिसकर्मी ने महिला से यहां तक कह दिया था कि वह अपनी पत्नी और बच्चों को जान से मारकर साथ में रहेगा। आरोपी के गुरुवार को महिला थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया था।

आत्महत्या करने की भी देता था धमकी
पीड़ित ने बताया कि आरक्षक सुनील से उसकी मुलाकात 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुई थी, तब वह घर के सामने से चोरी हुई अपनी कार की रिपोर्ट लिखवाने नानाखेड़ा गई थी। मामले की जांच के बहाने सुनील उसके फोन और मैसेज करने लगा। सुनील ने शादी के लिए प्रपोज किया। जब मैंने माना कर दिया तो सुनील आत्महत्या कर लेने की धमकी देने लगा।

सुनील ने यहां तक कहा कि वह उसकी पत्नी और बच्चों को जान से मार देगा, इसके बाद दोनों साथ रहेंगे। आत्महत्या कर लेने के डर से मैंने सुनील के शादी का प्रस्ताव स्वीकार कर लिया। महिला का कहना है कि सुनील दो साल तक शादी का झांसा देता रहा और उसका शोषण करता रहा।

