उज्जैन की जहरीली हवा:प्रदूषण बोर्ड की रिपोर्ट: महाकाल और निगम क्षेत्र की हवा में धूल के छोटे व बड़े कण बढ़े

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फेफड़ों की कार्यक्षमता और इम्युनिटी को घटा सकते है ये हाल
  • ये हालात फेफड़ों की कार्यक्षमता और इम्युनिटी को घटा सकते हैं

शहर में महाकाल और नगर निगम क्षेत्र की आबो हवा में धूल के बड़े व छोटे कण बढ़ गए हैं। ये हालात फेफड़ों की कार्यक्षमता को प्रभावित कर इम्युनिटी को घटा सकते हैं। हाल ही में मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड द्वारा की गई रिसर्च की रिपोर्ट में ये स्थिति सामने आई है।

यही नहीं बोर्ड के वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि शहर में इन क्षेत्रों में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) खराब होता जा रहा है। स्थिति ये है कि हवा में छोटे कणों की मात्रा तो मानक से दो गुना से भी अधिक हो गई है। इधर इन हालातों को देखते हुए एनजीटी ने चिंता जताई है।

उसने मप्र के उज्जैन, इंदौर, भोपाल, देवास, ग्वालियर व सागर की एयर क्वालिटी में सुधार के लिए इन जिलों के सभी पेट्रोल पंपों पर प्रदूषण नियंत्रण-जांच केंद्र खुलवाने को कहा है। इस संबंध में शासन से आरटीओ को भी निर्देश मिले हैं, जिसमें स्पष्ट है कि ये केंद्र प्राथमिकता के साथ खुलवाए जाएं। हालांकि जिले के 158 पेट्रोल पंपों में से केवल 6-7 पर ही जांच प्रदूषण केंद्र खुल पाए हैं। ये हालात भी तब हैं जब आरटीओ की तरफ से पंप संचालकों को नोटिस जारी किए जा चुके हैं।

ऐसे समझें छोटे व बड़े कणों को हवा में बढ़ने की स्थिति को

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के वैज्ञानिक बताते हैं कि पीएम 10 यानी धूल के बड़े कण और पीएम 2.5 यानी धूल के छोटे कण कहलाते हैं। पीएम 10 का सामान्य मानक यानी एक्यूआई 100 और पीएम 2.5 की एक्यूआई 60 से ज्यादा नहीं होना चाहिए।

महाकाल व ननि क्षेत्र में दोगुनी मात्रा में बढ़े धूल के कण

पीएम 10 यानी बड़े कण की स्थिति
क्षेत्र इससे ज्यादा इतने मिले
न हो
महाकाल 100 174.8
नगर निगम 100 226.0
पीएम 2.5 यानी छोटे कण की स्थिति
महाकाल 60 133.8
नगर निगम 60 162.5

नोट:- रिपोर्ट प्रदूषण बोर्ड के अनुसार। आंकड़ों से स्पष्ट है कि उक्त क्षेत्रों में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स सामान्य से (एक्यूआई) बड़ा हुआ होकर स्वास्थ्य को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाला है।

डॉक्टर्स बोले: ऐसे वातावरण से एलर्जी व सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो सकती है

स्किन रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. जुजर हुसैन ने कहा इस तरह के वातावरण के कारण स्किन पर खुजली, लाल चकते और सूजन आने लगता है। सर्दी-जुकाम, सूखी खांसी व सांस लेने में तकलीफ होती है। दमे व सांस के रोगियों के लिए ऐसा वातावरण ज्यादा खतरनाक है। आंखों में भी एलर्जी होने लगती है। जिला अस्पताल के आरएमओ डॉ. जीएस धवन ने बताया लगातार इस तरह के वातावरण में रहने से ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने तथा रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता घटने की भी समस्या होती है।

महाकाल व ननि क्षेत्र की हवा में मानक स्तर से ज्यादा धूल के बड़े-छोटे कण पाए हैं। ये हालात वातावरण के लिए घातक व स्वास्थ को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले हैं।

-डॉ.एडी संघ, वैज्ञानिक मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड

एयर क्वालिटी कंट्रोल करने शासन ने एनजीटी के हवाले से जिले के पेट्रोल पंपों पर पीयूसी खाेलने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 6-7 पंप पर ये खुल गए हैं। बाकी के लिए प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

-संतोष मालवीय, आरटीओ

