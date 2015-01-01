पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डामरीकरण:पीडब्ल्यूडी ने एमआर-2 पर ब्लॉक पर ही कर दिया डामर

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आवागमन में परेशानी आ रही थी इसलिए डामर करवाया
  • फोरलेन पर पाइप लाइन व केबल डालते समय सड़क नहीं खोदना पड़े इसलिए लगवाए थे पैवर ब्लॉक

सिंहस्थ में तकनीकी पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखकर पाइप लाइन व केबल आदि डाले जाने की सुविधा देते हुए सड़क के बीच में पैवर ब्लॉक लगवाए गए थे ताकि पाइप या अन्य लाइन डाले जाने के लिए सड़क की खुदाई नहीं करना पड़े।

अब पीडब्ल्यूडी ने उक्त ब्लाक पर डामर करवा दिया है। ऐसे में पाइप लाइन व केबल आदि डालने के लिए संबंधित विभागों व ठेका कंपनियों को सड़क की खुदाई करना पड़ेगी। सिंहस्थ-2016 में एमआर-2 देवास रोड से भरतपुरी होते हुए नानाखेड़ा चौराहा तक करीब आठ करोड़ से फोरलेन का निर्माण किया गया।

सड़क को मजबूती देने के लिए उसे सीमेंट-कांक्रीट से बनाया गया और पाइप लाइन व केबल आदि डालने के लिए सड़क की बार-बार खुदाई नहीं हो, इसके लिए सड़क के बीच में पैवर ब्लॉक लगाए गए थे। इसके पीछे इंजीनियर्स का उद्देश्य था कि करीब चार किमी लंबे रास्ते में पीएचई की पाइप लाइन या केबल आदि को अंडर ग्राउंड डाले जाने के समय सड़क को खोदना नहीं पड़ेगा।

ब्लॉक निकाल कर लाइन व केबल डाली जा सके। इस सुविधा के विपरीत पीडब्ल्यूडी ने ठेका कंपनी से ब्लॉक पर ही डामर करवा दिया है। ऐसे में यदि कोई विभाग या ठेका कंपनी द्वारा पाइप लाइन आदि डालना होगी तो इसके लिए सड़क की खुदाई करना पड़ेगी।

आवागमन में परेशानी आ रही थी इसलिए डामर करवाया

इधर पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई जी.पी. पटेल का कहना है कि ब्लॉक टूट गए थे, भारी वाहनों की वजह से बैठ गए थे, सड़क की सतह ऊंची-नीची हो गई थी, जिससे रोड क्रास करने के दौरान वाहन चालकों को आवागमन में परेशानी आ रही थी। आगे से इस तरह की समस्या नहीं आए, इसके लिए ब्लॉक पर डामर करवाया है, जिससे मजबूती बनी रहेगी। पाइप लाइन आदि डालने या अन्य आवश्यकता के समय डामर को खोदा जा सकता है। सड़क परफार्मेंस गारंटी में है। ठेका कंपनी से डामर करवाया है।

