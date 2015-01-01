पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देशभर से 5 युवाओं का चयन:बड़नगर के राजपाल पीएम की राष्ट्रीय युवा सलाहकार परिषद के सदस्य बने

उज्जैन/नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
राजपाल सिंह पीएम की राष्ट्रीय युवा सलाहकार परिषद के सदस्य बने
  • देशभर से 5 युवाओं का चयन, योजनाएं बनवाने और क्रियान्वयन के लिए करेंगे कार्य

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा गठित राष्ट्रीय युवा सलाहकार परिषद में बड़नगर के अमला गांव के किसान ओंकार सिंह के युवा पुत्र राजपाल सिंह राठौर सदस्य बनाए गए हैं। उनकी नियुक्ति की खबर उन्हें दो दिन पहले ई-मेल से प्राप्त हुई है और अब वे 26 नवंबर को पीएम तथा परिषद के पदाधिकारियों के साथ पहली ऑनलाइन कांफ्रेंस करने जा रहे हैं।

इस परिषद के गठन का उद्देश्य देश के युवा वर्ग के विषय में योजनाएं बनाने व उसे जमीन पर उतारने तथा क्रियानवन में सहयोग करना है। यानी परिषद के जो सदस्य बनाए गए हैं वे एक तरह से देश के युवाओं और सरकार के बीच योजनाओं को लेकर सेतु का कार्य करेंगे। दोनों पक्षों में समन्वय बैठाएंगे। समस्याओं का समाधान करवाने में मदद करेंगे।

राजपाल के कामों को देखकर स्वत: संज्ञान में लेकर सरकार ने किया चयन : इस केंद्रीय परिषद में पीएम, केंद्रीय मंत्री किरण रिजूजी, देशभर के सभी प्रांतों के सचिव शामिल हैं। इनके अलावा देशभर से उत्तर प्रदेश, तमिलनाडू, आसाम, गुजरात व मध्य प्रदेश से पांच युवा शामिल किए गए है।

राजपाल का कहना है कि परिषद में उनका चयन उनके कामों को स्वत: संज्ञान में लेते हुए किया गया है। यह कि वे बड़नगर के 104 गांवों में ग्राम सभाओं व प्रदेश के 11 जिलों में यंग लीडर्स कॉन्क्लेव के साथ ही सूबे के 45 कॉलेज में राष्ट्र निर्माण में युवाओं की भागीदारी विषय पर व्याख्यान के आयोजन कर चुके हैं।

संघ के आह्वान पर आयरलैंड की नौकरी छोड़कर आए थे राजपाल, बड़नगर में निजी स्कूल का संचालन कर रहे हैं : बीआईटी से ग्रेज्युएशन करने वाले राजपाल आयरलैंड में सोफ्टवेर इंजीनियर थे। वे वर्ष 2015 में राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ के आह्वान पर 50 लाख रुपए सालाना की इस नौकरी को छोड़कर मप्र में भाजपा में कार्य करने के लौट आए थे।

वे पूर्व में भाजपा की ओवरसीज इकाई (OFBJP) आयरलैंड के भी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रह चुके है। वर्तमान में वे तीन साल से बड़नगर में एक निजी स्कूल का संचालन करने के साथ ही पार्टी के कामों को करते आ रहे हैं। आयरलैंड में उनकी पीएम से पहली मुलाकात भी हो चुकी है। उनकी इस उपलब्धि पर परिवार व परिचितों में हर्ष का माहौल है।

