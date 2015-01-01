पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Record Of Medicines For Schedule H 1 Has Come Out, Now Record Has Been Called From Medical Operators

पड़ताल:शेड्यूल एच-1 की दवाइयों का रिकाॅर्ड सामने आया, अब मेडिकल संचालकों से रिकाॅर्ड तलब

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • खरीदी-बिक्री का अंतर सामने आ सकेगा, रिकाॅर्ड व्यवस्थित नहीं पाए जाने पर होगी कार्रवाई

डयूल एच-1 की दवाइयों का दुरुपयोग तो नहीं हो रहा है, इसकी पड़ताल की जा रही है। इसमें शहर के 30 थोक दवा व्यापारियों से रिकाॅर्ड तलब किया था, जिनमें से अधिकांश ने ड्रग विभाग को रिकार्ड भी उपलब्ध करवा दिया है, जिसके आधार पर यह जानकारी सामने आ गई है कि थोक दवा व्यापारियों ने किन मेडिकल स्टोर्स संचालकों को दवाइयां बेची थी।

अब थोक व्यापारियों और मेडिकल स्टोर्स के रिकार्ड का मिलान किया जाएगा, जिससे दवाई की खरीदी-बिक्री का अंतर और वास्तविक स्थिति सामने आ जाएगी। ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर धर्म सिंह कुशवाह ने बताया अब मेडिकल संचालकों से दवाइयों की खरीदी-बिक्री का रिकाॅर्ड तलब किया जाएगा।

