आदेश:बिनोद मिल श्रमिकों को राहत टेंडर प्रक्रिया पर अल्प समय के लिए हाईकोर्ट का अस्थाई स्टे

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

शहर की बंद हो चुकी कपड़ा मिल बिनोद मिल की बडी चाल, छोटी चाल, सफाई कर्मी क्वार्टर, दीपालय को तोड़ने पर उच्च न्यायालय ने अल्प समय के लिए अस्थाई स्टे दिया है।

शहर कांग्रेस कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष रवि राय ने हाईकोर्ट में रहवासियों की ओर से याचिका दायर की थी। इसके बाद टेंडर प्रक्रिया पर कोर्ट ने अस्थाई स्टे दिया है। राय ने बताया कि बस्तियों के रहवासी मानसिक पीड़ा से गुजर रहे हैं। इंदौर में परिसमापक अधिकारी सीताशरण गुप्ता से चर्चा कर मजदूरों के रहवासी इलाकों को छोड़कर टेंडर प्रकिया करने की मांग की थी।

इसके साथ ही अभिभाषकों से चर्चा कर न्यायालय में भी वाद दायर किया था। राय ने बताया कि शासन सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद भी श्रमिकों का भुगतान नहीं कर रहा है दूसरी ओर निवास को छोड़ने हेतु परिसमापक अधिकारी द्वारा टेंडर जारी किया गया था। जबकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय में मिल की जमीन राज्य शासन को दे दी गई है।

