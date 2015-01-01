पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रूप चतुर्दशी:शुक्रवार को ही मना ली रूप चतुर्दशी, पार्लरों में महिलाओं की लगी कतार

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
रूप चतुर्दशी के लिए पार्लरों में लगी कतार

शनिवार सुबह रूप चतुर्दशी मनाई जाएगी लेकिन महिलाओं ने शुक्रवार को ही रूप चतुर्दशी मना ली। शुक्रवार शाम को ही पार्लरों पर महिलाओं के सजने-संवरने का दौर शुरू हो गया। शहर के बड़े पार्लरों पर शाम को महिलाओं की कतार लग गईं। पारंपरिक रूप से रूप चतुर्दशी पर सूर्योदय के पहले जाग कर उबटन आदि से स्नान किया जाता है।

उबटन और तेल त्वचा रोगों से बचाव के लिए

त्वचा रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. जूजर हुसैन के अनुसार ठंड शुरू होते ही रूप चतुर्दशी पर उबटन और तेल लगाकर स्नान से त्वचा रोगों से बचाव का संदेश दिया है। उबटन में खासकर हल्दी होती है जो एंटीसेप्टिक का काम करती है। यह त्वचा को इंफेक्शन से बचाती है। तेल का उपयोग ठंड में शुष्क त्वचा को मौसम में होने वाले त्वचा रोगों से बचाता है। आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ योगेश वाणे के अनुसार उबटन और तेल की शुद्धता आवश्यक है। बाजारों में मिलने वाली सामग्री की जांच के बाद ही उपयोग करें।

