सिरफिरे ने एकतरफा प्यार में ली 2 जानें:उज्जैन में जिंदा जलाई गई नाबालिग को बचाने में झुलसी मां की भी हो गई मौत

उज्जैन32 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • 4 दिन पहले बेटी की चुकी है मौत
  • 3 नवंबर को एक तरफा प्यार में सनकी ने नाबालिग को जिंदा जला दिया था

जिले के बिरला ग्राम थाना क्षेत्र के गवर्नमेंट कॉलोनी में रहने वाली आग से झुलसी 15 साल की किशोरी की मौत के चार दिन बाद मां ने भी सोमवार सुबह इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस लड़की को जिंदा जलाने वाले आरोपी युवक को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज चुकी है।

यह था मामला
गर्वनमेंट कॉलोनी में रहने वाले उमेश मराठा पड़ोस में रहने वाली एक नाबालिग से एक तरफा प्यार करता था। तीन नवंबर को उमेश नाबालिग के घर में पहुंचा। उस समय वह घर पर अकेली थी। उमेश उससे विवाह करने की कई दिनों से जिद कर रहा था, लेकिन लड़की के घरवाले राजी नहीं थे। उनका कहना था कि लड़की की उम्र शादी के लायक नहीं है। उमेश ने तीन तारीख को भी शादी की जिद की, तो लड़की ने भी मना कर दिया। गुस्से में उमेश ने केरोसिन डाल कर उसे जिंदा जला दिया। इसी बीच लड़की की मां भी आ गई। मां को देख उमेश भाग निकला। बेटी को आग की लपटों में घिरा देख वह चीखने लगी। उसने बेटी को बचाने की कोशिश की, जिसमें वो भी झुलस गई। शोर सुनकर पड़ोसी भी आ गए। पड़ोसियों की मदद से दोनों को जनसेवा अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां से उन्हें इंदौर के एमवाय हॉस्पिटल रैफर कर दिया गया। शुक्रवार को बेटी और सोमवार को मां की मौत हो गई।

अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक आकाश भूरिया ने बताया कि आरोपी उमेश को शनिवार को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। लड़की ने मौत से पहले पुलिस उमेश पर आरोप लगाया था। बिरलाग्राम थाना प्रभारी हेमंतसिंह जादौन ने बताया कि केस डायरी आने के बाद उमेश के खिलाफ धारा बढ़ाकर 302 के तहत केस दर्ज किया जाएगा।

