तैयारी:घर बैठे भी देख सकेंगे मूर्ति व चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी, अकादमी करेगी डिजिटल प्रसारण

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • पहली बार तीन दिवसीय अखिल भारतीय कालिदास समारोह कल से

अखिल भारतीय कालिदास समारोह भी कोरोना संक्रमण से अछूता नहीं रहा। पहली बार इसे सात की बजाए तीन दिन तक सीमित कर दिया गया है। इसकी शुरुआत 25 नवंबर से होगी और समापन 27 नवंबर को। अकादमी की प्रभारी निदेशक प्रतिभा दवे का कहना है कि सरकार की ओर से मिली गाइडलाइन के कारण इसका स्वरूप छोटा किया है ताकि परंपरा का निर्वहन हो सके।

उनका कहना है कि अकादमी में लगने वाली मूर्ति और चित्रकला का लुत्फ घर बैठे भी लिया जा सकता है। इसके लिए अकादमी के यू-ट्यूब चैनल पर प्रसारण की व्यवस्था की है।

संस्कृत व हिंदी नाटक मंचन, व्याख्यान और संगोष्ठी होगी

  • 25 नवंबर को संस्कृत नाटक दीपशिखा की प्रस्तुति दी जाएगी। इसका निर्देशन सतीश दवे करेंगे।
  • 26 नवंबर को हिंदी नाटक मालविकाग्निमित्र का मंचन किया जाएगा। इसका निर्देशन शरद शर्मा करेंगे।
  • 26 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे राष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी और व्याख्यान का पहला सत्र होगा। इसमें कालिदास साहित्य में लोकमंगल पर वक्ता डाॅ.भगवतीलाल राजपुरोहित विचार रखेंगे। इसी दिन शाम 4 बजे संस्कृत विसमवाय: और शाम 5 बजे पं. सूर्यनारायण व्यास व्याख्यान के तहत रघुवंश में श्रीराम विषय पर डॉ. केदारनाथ शुक्ल विचार रखेंगे।
  • 27 नवंबर को मालवी नृत्यनाटिका ऋतुसंहार की प्रस्तुति दी जाएगी। इसका निर्देशन प्रज्ञा गढ़वाल करेंगी।
  • 27 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे राष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी और व्याख्यान का दूसरा सत्र होगा। इसके तहत कालिदास साहित्य के विविध आयाम विषय पर विचार रखे जाएंगे।
