सीवरेज में खामियां गिनाकर इन्हें दुरुस्त करने को कहा:जनता का गुस्सा देखकर आया सीवरेज लाइन का ख्याल, मंत्री और सांसद बोले- पहले बाहरी हिस्सों में बिछाए लाइन

उज्जैन38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीवरेज चेंबर के लेवल में नहीं होना चाहिए खामी, जनप्रतनिधियोें का दल औचक निरीक्षण कर करेगा परीक्षण

शहर में सीवरेज लाइन प्रोजेक्ट से परेशान हुई जनता का धैर्य टूटता देख जिम्मेदारों की सुस्ती उड़ी है। मंगलवार को प्रोजेक्ट की मॉनिटरिंग के नाम पर उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ.मोहन यादव की अध्यक्षता में बृहस्पति भवन में ताबड़तोड़ बैठक बुलाकर यह संकेत देने की कोशिश की गई कि जनता की समस्या का भान उन्हें बखूबी है।

बैठक में मंत्री डाॅ. यादव के साथ सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया व विधायक पारस जैन ने भी टाटा कंपनी द्वारा किए जा रहे सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट में कई खामियां गिनाकर इन्हें दुरुस्त करने का कहा है। हालांकि बैठक में महज योजना की मॉनिटरिंग करने के निर्देश देने के अलावा कुछ नहीं हुआ।

मंत्री और सांसद ने तीखे अंदाज में टाटा कंपनी के अधिकारियों को यह जरूर कहा कि सीवरेज लाइन के चैंबर का लेवल करेक्ट होना चाहिए। जनप्रतिनिधियों का दल कभी भी कंपनी द्वारा किए गए कामों का भौतिक सत्यापन करने के लिए फील्ड में पहुंच सकता है।

पंडे-पुजारियों व अधिकारियों के परिजन गर्भगृह में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, ये सब नहीं रुका तो धरने पर बैठूंगा जनप्रतिनिधियों और अधिकारियों की मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया ने महाकाल मंदिर की दर्शन व्यवस्था को लेकर जमकर नाराजगी जताई।

सांसद ने कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह और मंदिर प्रशासक नरेंद्र सूर्यवंशी से कहा कि मंदिर को प्रयोगशाला मत बनाओ। जब मंदिर के गर्भगृह से दर्शन प्रतिबंधित हैं तो वहां किसी को भी मत जाने दो। नियम सभी के लिए बराबर रखों।

वे बोले कि हमारे सीएम और वरिष्ठ नेता भी आते हैं तो वे नंदीगृह से दर्शन कर चले जाते हैं लेकिन पंडे-पुजारी और अधिकारियों के परिजन गर्भगृह में पहुंच रहे हैं। यदि यह सबकुछ नहीं रूका तो मैं धरने पर बैठूंगा।

कंपनी पर नियंत्रण जरूरी, क्वालिटी पर दें ध्यान

मंत्री ने निर्देश दिए सीवरेज योजना का कार्य सघन बस्ती में विशेष ध्यान दिया जाएं। समय पर मॉनिटरिंग हो, कंपनी पर नियंत्रण रखा जाए। सांसद ने सीवरेज कार्य में सुस्ती और सड़कों को खोदकर छोड़ने पर नाराजगी भी जताई। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए हैं कि सीवरेज लाइन का कार्य पहले शहर के बाहरी ओर खुले स्थानों पर किया जाए, इसके बाद कॉलोनियों अथवा सघन बस्ती में योजना का कार्य आगे बढ़ाएं।

सिंहस्थ आरक्षित जमीनों पर बन गई अवैध कॉलोनियां

विधायक पारस जैन ने कहा कि विगत कई सिंहस्थ में जिन आरक्षित क्षेत्रों में सिंहस्थ मेला नहीं भराया, उन जगहों पर अवैध कॉलोनियां बन रही है, या जमीन खाली पड़ी है। इस संबंध में पहले भी उन्होंने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा था। कलेक्टर ने सर्वे भी कराया है। कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने मामले में शासन को सात दिन के भीतर जानकारी भेजने की बात कही है।

65 प्रतिशत पूरा हो चुका ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का काम

निगम आयुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने भूमिगत सीवरेज परियोजना की जानकारी प्रस्तुत की। उन्होंने कहा इससे शिप्रा प्रदूषण से मुक्त होगी। नौ वार्डों में अभी काम नहीं होगा। अभी 11 वार्डों में कार्य किया जाना है। शहर के 34 वार्ड पूर्ण रूप से आच्छादित होंगे। ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगभग 65 प्रतिशत सिविल कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है। शहर में अभी तक करीब 120 किलोमीटर में पाइप लाइन डाल दी गई है।

निरीक्षण करने कॉलोनियों में पहुंचे निगमायुक्त

सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट प्रगति को लेकर मंगलवार को निगमायुक्त सिंघल ने पीपलीनाका, उर्दूपूरा, महावीर नगर, महेश नगर में कार्यो का निरीक्षण किया। निगमायुक्त ने टाटा द्वारा किए जा रहे काम की सुस्त गति से हो रही समस्या और शहर में गड्‌ढों से आवागमन में बाधा और इससे उठते धूल के गुबार पर नाराजगी जताई। सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने के बाद सड़क को दुरूस्त करने का काम जल्द कराने के निर्देश दिए।

