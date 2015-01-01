पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार में ग्राहकी बढ़ने से उत्साहित हैं व्यापारी:शनि और रवि पुष्य दो दिन खरीदी के लिए खास, स्वागत के लिए बाजार सजकर तैयार

उज्जैन11 मिनट पहले
दीपावली के पहले सोना-चांदी और प्रॉपर्टी की खरीदी के लिए शनिवार और रविवार दो दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र का विशेष संयोग आया है। दोनों दिन कीमती धातु, जमीन, मकान आदि खरीद सकते हैं।

दो दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र होने से खासकर ज्वेलरी बाजार के व्यापारियों को अच्छी उम्मीद है। वे अपने प्रतिष्ठान सजाकर ग्राहकों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस बार व्यापार-व्यवसाय को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ा है।

खासकर अप्रैल-मई के वैवाहिक सीजन के पिट जाने और नवंबर-दिसंबर में भी विवाह के कम मुहूर्त होने से उन्हें दीपावली पर ही अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है। अधिकमास के कारण भी मंदी का दौर लंबा खिंच गया।

नवरात्रि के समापन के साथ ही बाजार में ग्राहकी बढ़ने से व्यापार जगत में उत्साह का संचार हुआ है। शनिवार और रविवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र के संयोग में नागरिक कीमती आभूषण, प्रॉपर्टी, वाहन आदि की खरीदी करेंगे।

फ्रीगंज और पुराने शहर के पटनी बाजार स्थित ज्वेलर्स की दुकानों और शोरूम्स में ग्राहकों के लिए सजावट भी की गई है। व्यापारी सुरेश सोनी कहते हैं कि हालाकि बाजार में उतनी रौनक नहीं है जितनी कोरोना से पहले के सालों में रहती आई है। लेकिन व्यापार जगत ग्राहकों के स्वागत के लिए तैयार है। दुकानदारों को उम्मीद है कि दीपावली पर महालक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद मिलेगा।

