  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Sharad Purnima Today: Amrit Siddhi And Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga Will Increase Disease Resistance Through Kheer

मंदिरों में प्रतीकात्मक आयोजन:शरद पूर्णिमा आज : अमृत सिद्धि और सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग, खीर से बढ़ाएंगे रोग प्रतिरोध क्षमता

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • मत्स्येंद्र नाथ समाधि पर समिति सदस्य चढ़ाएंगे चादर

शरद पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को है। ग्रह-योगों का संयोग इसे खास बना रहा है। इस दिन से स्वास्थ्य संबंधी संकल्प लिए जाते हैं। खान-पान में बदलाव होता है। चांदनी में पकाई खीर खाने का विशेष महत्व है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस मौके पर होने वाले सभी आयोजन प्रतीकात्मक ही होंगे।

गढ़कालिका क्षेत्र स्थित मत्स्येंद्र नाथ समाधि पर समिति के सदस्य ही चादर चढ़ाएंगे। चल समारोह नहीं निकलेगा। शरद पूर्णिमा का सीधे स्वास्थ्य से संबंध माना जाता है। हालाकि इसका ज्योतिषशास्त्र में भी महत्व माना गया है। पं. श्यामनारायण व्यास के अनुसार इस बार शरद पूर्णिमा खास संयोगों के साथ आई है।

इस दिन सुबह 6.35 से दोपहर 2.56 तक अमृत सिद्धि योग है तथा इसके बाद अगले सूर्योदय तक सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग रहेगा। रात में मनाए जाने वाले शरद पूर्णिमा के पर्व के समय सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग होने से यह खास हो गया है। इस संयोग में किया गया कोई भी काम पूर्ण सिद्ध होता है। इसलिए शरद पूर्णिमा का दिन और रात दोनों का खास महत्व हो गया है।

ज्योतिषविद् अर्चना सरमंडल के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा को चंद्र अपनी सोलह कलाओं से पूर्ण होता है, इसलिए इसका विशेष महत्व है। आयुर्वेद के अनुसार प्रकृति के विसर्ग काल में वर्षा, शरद और हेमंत ऋतु है। विसर्ग काल में सूर्य दक्षिणायन में जाता है। इस समय चंद्र पूर्ण बल शाली हो जाता है। चंद्र भूमंडल का पोषण करता है इसलिए इसे सौम्य कहा जाता है। पंचांग भेद से शनिवार को भी शरद पूर्णिमा मनाई जाएगी।

रस वाली सब्जियां खाएं, भरपेट भोजन, दही और नशा करने से बचें

आयुर्वेद कॉलेज के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ योगेश वाणे के अनुसार बारिश में पित्त बनता है तथा शरद में पित्त का प्रकोप होता है। इससे अम्ल पित्त, चर्म रोग, जलन, उल्टी-दस्त, चक्कर आना जैसे रोग होने की संभावना रहती है।

आचार्य चरक के अनुसार शरद ऋतु में खिलने वाले फूलों की माला डालना, साफ कपड़े पहनना और प्रदोष (रात के पहले प्रहर) में चंद्रमा की किरणों का सेवन लाभकारी है। रोगों से बचने के लिए कसैले, मीठे तथा कड़वे रस वाले भोज्य पदार्थ जैसे नीम, करेला, परवल, मूंग, आंवला का सेवन करना चाहिए। ज्यादा मसाले, गर्म, खट्‌टे पदार्थ, भरपेट भोजन, दही, शराब दिन में सोना इस मौसम में वर्जित है।

इम्युनिटी मजबूत करती है खीर

डॉ वाणे के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में औषधिराज चंद्रमा 16 कलाओं से अमृत वर्षा करता है। यानी चंद्रमा के कारण औषधियों के रस और गुण तथा वीर्य में वृद्धि होती है। इस दिन अमृत गुणों वाली औषधियों से बनाई गई खीर के सेवन से शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है जो हमें सालभर बीमारियों से बचाती है। इससे खासकर दमा, पुरानी सर्दी-खांसी, एलर्जी रोगों में लाभ होता है। खीर दूध और चावल की बनाई जाती है जो मृदु और पौष्टिक होती है।

चल समारोह नहीं निकलेगा

शरद पूर्णिमा पर शहर का सबसे बड़ा समारोह मत्स्येंद्रनाथ की समाधि पर होता है। आयोजन से जुड़े मनोहर गेहलोत के अनुसार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते चल समारोह निरस्त कर दिया है। समाधि स्थल पर समिति के सदस्य पूजन-पाठ और चादर चढ़ाने की परंपरा निभाएंगे। प्रतीकात्मक रूप से ही खीर का वितरण होगा। इधर चामुंडा माता मंदिर पर कन्याभोज की जगह शाम को कन्याओं को भोजन के पैकेट वितरित कर कन्याभोज की रस्म पूरी की जाएगी।

