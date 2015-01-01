पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में फैसला:चिंतामण गणेश मंदिर में भी मिलेंगे भगवान के चित्र वाले चांदी के सिक्के

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
भगवान के लड्‌डू प्रसाद की बिक्री भी शुरू करेंगे
  • चोला चढ़ाने वालों को मंदिर समिति को देना होगा दान

महाकालेश्वर मंदिर की तरह चिंतामण गणेश मंदिर में भी भगवान की तस्वीर वाले चांदी के सिक्के मिलेंगे। भगवान को अर्पित लड्‌डू प्रसाद की बिक्री होगी। भगवान को चोला अर्पित करने वालों को समिति को भी दान देना होगा।

मंदिर समिति की बैठक में सोमवार को यह फैसले लिए गए। उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में तय किया गया कि मंदिर समिति श्रद्धालुओं को चांदी के सिक्के, लड्‌डू प्रसाद उपलब्ध करा सकती है। लड्‌डू प्रसाद महाकाल मंदिर समिति की लड्‌डू निर्माण शाला से लिए जा सकते हैं। यह निर्माण शाला भी चिंतामण जवासिया मार्ग पर ही है, इसलिए आपूर्ति में परेशानी नहीं आएगी। जनपद कार्यालय में हुई बैठक में मंदिर की व्यवस्थाओं के लिए कर्मचारियों को नियमित वेतन देने का मुद्दा भी आया।

डॉ. यादव ने अधिकारियों और सदस्यों को कहा मंदिर का व्यापक मास्टर प्लान अगले 100 साल को ध्यान में रख कर तैयार करना होगा। इसमें पार्किंग, मार्केट को भी शामिल किया जाना चाहिए। मंदिर को वेडिंग डेस्टिनेशन के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए मौजूदा निर्माण कार्य तेजी से पूरा करने के साथ आगामी योजना भी बनाना चाहिए।

100 रु. हो सकती दान राशि, दीपावली तक शुरू हो सकती योजना

समिति सदस्य आत्माराम पटेल गांधी के अनुसार 1982 से अब तक की अवधि में यह पहला अवसर है कि किसी मंत्री ने समिति की बैठक ली है। मंदिर के विस्तार आदि के लिए समिति की आय बढ़ाना होगी। पटेल के अनुसार मंदिर में चोला चढ़ाने वाले श्रद्धालु को पहले समिति को 100 रुपए दान की रसीद लेना होगी। चोला व पूजन सामग्री, पुजारी की दक्षिणा आदि श्रद्धालु स्वयं वहन करेंगे।

दान का निर्धारण समिति अध्यक्ष एसडीएम जगदीश मेहरा तय कर सकते हैं। सदस्य गणेश गुरु, राहुल शर्मा, अजय यादव भी मौजूद थे। एसडीएम मेहरा के अनुसार चांदी के सिक्के की योजना लागू करने के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया की जा सकती है। इस संबंध में महाकाल मंदिर समिति से भी जानकारी ली जाएगी। योजना दीपावली से शुरू करने का प्रयास है।

