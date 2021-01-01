पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Simhastha In Wednesday, The Budhia marking Route Was Widened Again, Because The Temporary Encroachment Was Increasing.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:सिंहस्थ-2004 में चौड़ा किया था बुधवारिया-अंकपात मार्ग फिर संकरा लगने लगा, क्योंकि बढ़ रहा अस्थायी अतिक्रमण

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिंहस्थ 2004 में बुधवारिया-अंकपात मार्ग का चौड़ीकरण किया गया था, तब शुरुआती वर्षों में यहां से अवागमन बेहद सहज था लेकिन अब यहां से गुजरना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। ये मार्ग संकरा लगने लगा है, क्योंकि इन 17 वर्षों में इस मार्ग पर लगातार अस्थायी अतिक्रमण बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ ट्रैफिक का दबाव भी बढ़ रहा है। लिहाजा आए दिन यहां चक्काजाम हो रहा है।

चौड़ीकरण के बाद यह मार्ग व्यावसायिक हो गया है। ऐसे में मार्ग के दोनों तरफ मकान कम और दुकानें ज्यादा हैं। यदि मकान है भी तो नीचे प्रतिष्ठान और ऊपर आवासीय। ऐसे में मार्ग के दोनों तरफ छोटे-बड़े वाहनों की कतारें लगी रहती हैं। फल-सब्जी, पानी पताशी के ठेले व गजक स्टाॅल आदि और अन्य अस्थायी दुकानों से जगह घिरी रहती है। यह मार्ग मैजिक का रूट भी है। यहां से गुजरने वाली मैजिक चालक कहीं भी वाहन खड़ा कर देते हैं। मैजिक दो-चार मिनट खड़ी रहती है, इतने में ही चक्काजाम हो जाता है।

सीवरेज कार्य से और भी बिगड़ गई मार्ग की हालत

हाल ही में इस मार्ग पर टाटा कंपनी ने सीवरेज लाइन डालने का कार्य किया है। जिसके गड्ढे पूरी तरह से भरे भी नहीं गए हैं। जब यह कार्य चल रहा था तो इस मार्ग पर रोज चक्काजाम हो रहा था। वाहन जाम में फंसे रहते थे। चूंकि गड्ढे अभी भी नहीं भरे गए हैं, लिहाजा मार्ग संकरा होने का यह भी एक कारण बना हुआ है। लोग दुर्घटना के अंदेशे के बीच यहां से परेशानियों से जूझते हुए आवागमन करने को मजबूर हैं।

अस्थायी अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई करेंगे

शहर के व्ययस्तम ट्रैफिक वाले मार्गों पर समय-समय पर कार्रवाई की जाती रहती है। बुधवारिया से अंकपात चौराहे वाले मार्ग पर भी नगर निगम की टीम के साथ मिलकर अस्थायी अतिक्रमण हटवाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी, ताकि यातायात बाधित ना हो।
- पवन कुमार, टीआई, यातायात

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser