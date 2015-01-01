पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास के गड्‌ढे:खुदी हुई सड़कों पर फिसलन, जहां बनी वहां ऊंची-नीची लेयर से गिर रहे वाहन चालक

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
ऋषिनगर में मिट्‌टी फैलने से वाहनों के फिसलने का डर रहता है। इनसेट टावर चौक सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में भी ऐसे ही हालात हैं।

भूमिगत सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट के लिए पूरे शहर में खोदी गई सड़कों से शहरवासी पहले ही त्रस्त हैं। पाइप लाइन के लिए खोदी सड़कों से निकली मिट्टी अब तक धूल के रूप में लोगों को परेशान कर रही थी, लेकिन शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश से सड़क पर पानी के साथ बही मिट्टी से खतरनाक फिसलन और अधिक दिक्कत दे रही है।

विशेषकर बाइक और स्कूटी सवारों के लिए यह फिसलन हादसे का कारण बन रही है। ऋषिनगर क्षेत्र में गड्ढे के आसपास जमा मिट्टी पानी के साथ सड़कों पर बह गई, इससे हुई फिसलन से कई लोग दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बाल-बाल बचे। टाटा कंपनी अगर इस मिट्टी को ही उठवा ले तो राहत मिल सकती है। कारण मौसम विभाग ने साेमवार तक बारिश का अंदेशा जताया है। अन्यथा फिसलन से कोई बड़ी अनहोनी हो सकती है।

