टीकाकरण:अब तक एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 13 सेंटरों पर 999 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगी

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • अभी भी 24973 डोज बाकी जो 12486 लोगों को लगाए जा सकते
  • जिले में कुल 2327 का हो चुका वैक्सीनेशन, अब कल टीकाकरण

सेंटरों के बढ़ने से जिले में वैक्सीनेशन के काम में भी गति आई है। पहले सप्ताह के चार दिनों में जहां 1328 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई थी, वहीं सोमवार को 13 सेंटरों पर एक ही दिन में 999 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि आगे चलकर वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य और भी तेजी से होगा।

सोमवार को बड़नगर, इंगोरिया, उन्हेल व झारड़ा के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, आरडी गार्डी मेडिकल कॉलेज, बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज, शासकीय आयुर्वेद कॉलेज, चेरिटेबल व तेजनकर, माधवनगर अस्पताल के तहत आंबेडकर भवन, संजीवनी-पुष्पा मिशन व सीएचएल मेडिकल सहित 13 सेंटरों पर वैक्सीन लगाए जाने का कार्य हुआ।

दिनभर में फ्रंट लाइन के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के 999 डॉक्टर्स व अन्य वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। इस तरह जिले में अब तक कुल 2327 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। इधर अब जिले में 24973 डोज टीकाकरण के स्टोर में रखे हुए हैं। जो कि 12486 लोगों को लगाए जा सकते हैं। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. केसी परमार ने बताया कि बढ़ाए गए सभी सेंटरों पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ है। मंगलवार को वैक्सीनेशन नहीं होगा। अब पुन: इन सभी 13 सेंटरों पर बुधवार को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि जल्द ही जिले को वैक्सीन का और भी स्टाक प्राप्त होगा।

डॉ. जोशी ने वैक्सीन लगवाई, बोले- लोग इससे घबराएं नहीं

यह हैं आयुर्वेद के डॉ. प्रकाश जोशी। सोमवार को मंगलनाथ रोड स्थित आयुर्वेद कॉलेज में कैंसर पीड़ित पत्नी प्रतिमा जोशी को साथ ले गए और वैक्सीन लगवाई। प्रतिमा जोशी आयुर्वेदिक अस्पताल में कंपाउंडर हैं। बाद में डॉ. जोशी ने वैक्सीन लगवाई और यहीं कॉलेज में बच्चों को पढ़ाने चले गए। बोले कि जीवन सुरक्षित रखने के लिए टीकाकरण बेहद जरूरी है। अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं दें। अपनी बारी आए तो वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएं।

