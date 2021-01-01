पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Speaking Of Attaching Vehicles, 8 Trucks Worth 94 Lakhs Were Taken, Fixed 75 Thousand Rupees Every Month.

धोखाधड़ी:गाड़ियां अटैच करने का बोलकर 94 लाख के 8 ट्रक ले गए, हर महीने 75 हजार रुपए देना किया था तय

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • प्लायवुड कंपनी में अटैच करने का झांसा, आरोपियों के मोबाइल स्वीच ऑफ

शहर के पांच ट्रक मालिकों के आठ ट्रक एग्रीमेंट पर ले गए जालसाजों के मोबाइल भी बंद हैं। यह बड़ा गिरोह बताया जा रहा है जो राजस्थान से है। पुलिस अब आरोपियों के नए नंबर पता लगा रही है। ट्रक मालिकों ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के चलते सारा कामकाज ठप हो गया था। लॉकडाउन खत्म होते ही ठगों के झांसे में आ गए।

फरियादी नंदकिशोर बैरागी निवासी अतिरिक्त विश्वबैंक कॉलोनी, अनवर खां निवासी जांसापुरा, इरफान अंसारी नामदारपुरा, मोहम्मद शकील निवासी भैरू नाला व भगवतसिंह सिसौदिया निवासी इंदिरानगर ने चिमनगंज मंडी पुलिस को 94 लाख रुपए के ट्रक की धोखाधड़ी बताई है। पुलिस को बताया कि आरोपी आमीन निवासी जहाजपुर राजस्थान व इरफान उर्फ गुड्डू निवासी शिव कॉलोनी बारां राजस्थान आरोपी आसिफ के माध्यम से संपर्क में आए थे। आसिफ महू का निवासी है और घटना से पहले जूना सोमवारिया क्षेत्र में पत्नी के साथ किराए से कमरा लेकर रहता था।

हर महीने 75 हजार रुपए देना तय किया था

आरोपियों ने कहा था कि उक्त ट्रक प्लायवुड कंपनी कोटा में अटैच करने के लिए ले रहे हैं। एग्रीमेंट में 10 टायर की गाड़ी का 75 हजार रुपए महीना तय किया था। चिमनगंज मंडी पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपियों की खोजबीन की जा रही है।

