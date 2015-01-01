पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत विकास कार्य पर विवाद:महाकाल परिसर का काम रोको, उज्जैन ही तय करेगा- यहां का काम कैसा हो

उज्जैन20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - उज्जैन मंदिर परिसर
  • खराब मौसम के कारण नहीं उतरा हेलिकॉप्टर, इंदौर में लैंडिंग, कार से उज्जैन पहुंचे सीएम और किए दो बड़े वादे

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत हाे रहे महाकाल मंदिर परिसर के विकास कार्य को लेकर बड़ा फैसला सुनाया। बोले कि अब ये परिसर स्मार्ट सिटी नहीं बनाएगी। उज्जैन व मालवा के नागरिक मिलकर बनाएंगे। मैंने कह दिया है कि काम रोको, महाकाल का परिसर हम खुद आकर देखेंगे और इसके बाद तय करेंगे काम।

मुख्यमंत्री मंगलवार को यहां कृषि कानून के जन जागरण के लिए भाजपा द्वारा आयोजित संभागीय किसान सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहे थे। बाद में उन्होंने मीडिया के समक्ष ये भी स्पष्ट किया कि स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत महाकाल मंदिर का जो परिसर बन रहा है। उसको उज्जैन के जिम्मेदार नागरिक एक बार मिलकर देखेंगे। उसके बाद उसे अंतिम रूप दिया जाएगा। सीएम यहां निर्धारित से दो घंटे देरी से शाम पांच बजे पहुंचे थे। उनके साथ भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा भी थे।

इंदौर से कार से आए सीएम

मुख्यमंत्री के लिए सुबह दस बजे से दताना-मताना हवाई पट्टी पर सुरक्षा इंतजाम लगा दिए गए लेकिन यहां पर्याप्त विजिबिलिटी की वजह से हेलिकॉप्टर नहीं उतरा। हेलिकॉप्टर ने हवाई पट्टी का एक चक्कर लगाया लेकिन मौसम खराबी को भांपते हुए पायलट हेलिकॉप्टर इंदौर ले गया।

मुख्यमंत्री इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर उतरे, जिसके बाद कार से यहां आए। सामाजिक न्याय परिसर में आयोजित किसान सम्मेलन के मंच पर डॉ. मोहन यादव, जगदीश देवड़ा, इंदर सिंह परमार, ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा, हरदीप सिंह डंग, सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया, सुधीर गुप्ता, महेंद्र सिंह सौलंकी, पारस जैन ,बहादुर सिंह चौहान , चैतन काश्यप , राजेंद्र पांडेय, मनोज चौधरी, देवीलाल धाकड़ , दिलीप परिहार , यशपाल सिसोदिया , आशीष शर्मा, बहादुर सिंह बोरमुंडला, विवेक जोशी आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें