विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय का दीक्षांत समारोह:छात्राएं ऑफ व्हाइट/क्रीम कलर की साड़ी या सलवार सूट में लेंगी उपाधि

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ड्रेस कोड तय, खुद ही बनवाना होगा परिधान

विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय का 24वां दीक्षांत समारोह 20 फरवरी को आयोजित किया जाएगा। विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना में इसका ड्रेस कोड भी तय हो गया है। गणवेश की व्यवस्था विद्यार्थियों को ही करना है। इससे विद्यार्थियों पर अतिरिक्त भार पड़ेगा। उन्हें पंजीयन के अलावा परिधान पर भी खर्च करना होगा।

समारोह में 2018 व 2019 के पीएचडी/डीलिट उपाधि धारकों (1 जनवरी से 31 दिसंबर) और 2018 व 2019 की स्नातक परीक्षाओं की प्रावीण्य सूची के अभ्यर्थियों को केवल स्वर्ण पदक प्रदान किए जाएंगे। कुलानुशासक प्रो. शैलेंद्र शर्मा के अनुसार 2018 और 2019 की स्नातकोत्तर परीक्षाओं की प्रावीण्य सूत्री के अभ्यर्थियों को उपाधियां और विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से घोषित स्वर्ण पदक प्रदान किए जाएंगे। विद्यार्थी एमपी ऑनलाइन के जरिए पंजीयन शुल्क 400 के साथ पंजीयन करवाया जा सकता है।

पीएचडी/डीलिट उपाधि धारक को पंजीयन शुल्क के अतिरिक्त उपाधि शुल्क 400 रुपए भी जमा करवाना पड़ रहे हैं। 2018 व 2019 के 324 पीएचडी (134+190), 66 प्लेन मेरिट पीजी (32+34), 48 सीबीसीएस मेरिट पीजी (24+24), 54 यूजी (27+27) इस प्रकार अनुमानित कुल मिलाकर 492 अभ्यर्थियों काे उपाधि प्रदान की जाएगी। अब तक 179 विद्यार्थियों ने पंजीयन करवाया है। इसकी आखिरी तारीख 10 फरवरी है।

सभी का अलग-अलग ड्रेस कोड

छात्राओं के लिए : ऑफ व्हाइट/क्रीम रंग की साड़ी या सलवार सूट।

छात्रों के लिए : ऑफ व्हाइट/ क्रीम रंग का कुर्ता पायजामा।

सभी के लिए : पीली पगड़ी, गोल्डन ब्राउन जैकेट

डी.लिट. पीएचडी विद्यार्थियों के लिए : क्रीम रंग का उत्तरीय, स्नातकोत्तर विद्यार्थियों को लेमन यलो कलर का उत्तरीय और स्नातक विद्यार्थियों को ओरेंज रंग का उत्तरीय धारण करना होगा।

