पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विक्रम विवि का आधारशीला दिवस आज:खुद सातवीं तक सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़े, विवि के लिए जमीन की जरूरत पड़ी तो दान दे दी

उज्जैन36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विक्रमादित्य की प्रतिमा का अभिषेक होगा

बड़नगर के रणछोड़लाल धबाई, ऐसे व्यक्ति हैं जो खुद सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़े वह भी कक्षा 7वीं तक। उसके बाद उन्होंने पढ़ाई छोड़ दी। वे जब मंडल पंचायत (वर्तमान में जिला पंचायत) के सदस्य थे तब उन्हें सरकार की ओर से प्लॉट आवंटित हुए थे।

यह वही जमीन है जिस पर वर्तमान में विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय खड़ा है। जब 1956 में विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय के लिए जमीन की जरूरत पड़ी तो धबाईजी ने एक पल भी सोच विचार किए बगैर वह पूरा प्लॉट दान में दे दिया। वे बड़नगर के पूर्व विधायक शांतिलाल धबाई के पिताजी थे।

शांतिलाल बताते हैं कि उन्होंने बचपन में यह किस्सा सुना था। उनके पिताजी के सहयोगियों ने यह बात बताई थी। पिताजी शालीन और अनुशासित थे। उन्होंने कभी भी इस बात का प्रचार नहीं किया।

आज यह कार्यकम

बुधवार को विक्रम विवि का 77वां आधारशीला दिवस मनाया जाएगा। कुलानुशासक प्रो. शैलेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया इस दौरान विक्रम विवि परिसर स्थित सम्राट विक्रमादित्य की प्रतिमा का जलाभिषेक व स्वस्ति वाचन किया जाएगा। साथ ही छह नए कार्यपरिषद सदस्यों का सम्मान किया जाएगा।

विवि की आधारशिला 23 अक्टूबर 1956 को तत्कालीन गृह मंत्री गोविंदवल्लभ पंत ने रखी थी।

विक्रम विवि क्रमांक 13, 1957 का संशोधित अधिनियम 16 ​​अगस्त 1957 को मध्यप्रदेश राजपत्र में प्रकाशित हुआ था।

20 अप्रैल 1973 को राज्यपाल ने मप्र विश्वविद्यालयों के संगठन और प्रशासन में समरूपता लाने की अनुमति दी।

9-10 मई 1951 को विक्रम कीर्ति मंदिर के शिलान्यास के लिए राष्ट्रपति डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद आए थे।

16 सितंबर 1952 को उज्जैन प्रवास पर प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू ने कहा था- मैं इस ऐतिहासिक नगर में एक ऐसे विवि का निर्माण चाहता हूं जो साहित्य, कला एवं संस्कृति का प्रधान एवं मुख्य केंद्र बने।

वि्वि के दीक्षांत समारोह में पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू, डॉ. सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन, सर सीपी रामास्वामी अय्यर, पं. द्वारिकाप्रसाद मिश्र, बाबू जगजीवनराम, इंदिरा गांधी, डॉ. सरोजिनी महिषी, डॉ हरगोविंद खुराना जैसी विभूतियों ने भागीदारी की। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम का आगमन भी हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें