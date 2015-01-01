पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्रिज की स्लैब गिरने का मामला:सेतु निगम के एसडीओ को किया सस्पेंड, ईई को बचाया , 30 अक्टूबर को ब्रिज के स्लैब गिरने की घटना हुई थी

उज्जैन11 मिनट पहले
ब्रिज की स्लैब गिरने के मामले में सेतु निगम के प्रभारी एसडीओ आरके कटारिया को भी सस्पेंड कर दिया है। उनका मुख्यालय अब सीई कार्यालय इंदौर रहेगा।

कटारिया के स्थान पर सीई कार्यालय में पदस्थ इशान निगम को एसडीओ के पद पर पदस्थ किया है। कार्रवाई ईएनसी सीपी अग्रवाल ने की है। सेतु निगम के ईई एसके अग्रवाल को भोपाल स्तर पर बचाया जा रहा है।

निर्माण कार्य की प्रॉपर मॉनिटरिंग का जिम्मा ईई का भी होता है तथा किसी भी हादसे के लिए ईई को भी जिम्मेदार माना जाता है लेकिन उक्त मामले में पहले सब इंजीनियर और अब प्रभारी एसडीओ कटारिया को तो निलंबित कर दिया पर ईई के खिलाफ अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है, जबकि ईई ठेका कंपनी को भुगतान की अनुशंसा कार्य से संतुष्ट होकर ही करते हैं, जिसके आधार पर ठेका कंपनी को भुगतान किया जाता है।

माकड़ौन के पाट में निर्माणाधीन ब्रिज के स्लैब गिरने की घटना 30 अक्टूबर को हुई थी। हादसे में छह मजदूर घायल हो गए थे तथा एक मजदूर की मौत हो गई थी। हादसे वाले दिन ही सेतु निगम के सब इंजीनियर रघुनाथ सूर्यवंशी को निलंबित कर दिया था और बाकी के खिलाफ जांच की जा रही थी।

कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई में सब इंजीनियर सूर्यवंशी को निलंबित करते हुए उनका मुख्यालय सीई कार्यालय उज्जैन रखा गया, जबकि ईएनसी सीपी अग्रवाल द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई में सब इंजीनियर का मुख्यालय इंदौर सीई कार्यालय रखा गया है। मामले में मंगलम बिल्डकॉन गुजरात के इंजीनियर सहित तीन लोगों पर माकड़ौन में प्रकरण भी दर्ज हो चुका है।

