विमोचन:800 से क्रांतिवीरों के जीवन संघर्ष की दास्तां ‘ओ! उठो क्रान्तिवीरों’ पुस्तक का विमोचन

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • 750 पन्नों की पुस्तक की रचना में लगे 5 वर्ष

स्वतंत्रता के लिए अपना जीवन बलिदान करने वाले लगभग 800 से अधिक क्रांतिवीरों के जीवन संघर्ष का चित्रित करती पुस्तक ‘ओ! उठो क्रान्तिवीरों’ का विमोचन राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के वरिष्ठ प्रचारक इंद्रेश ने किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा भारत की स्वतंत्रता प्राप्ति के लिए हजारों क्रांतिकारियों ने अपने जीवन का बलिदान किया।

वैसे ही क्रांति की आज आवश्यकता है ताकि देश में सामाजिक बदलाव लाया जा सके। पुस्तक के लेखक अभय वसंत मराठे के मुताबिक पुस्तक पूरी करने में पांच साल लगे। 750 पृष्ठों की पुस्तक में 17 अध्याय हैं तथा इसकी प्रस्तावना तथा शुभ संदेश राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत ने की है।

कार्यक्रम के अध्यक्ष क्षेत्र संघ चालक अशोक सोहनी ने मौजूद महाविद्यालय के छात्रों को इस ग्रंथ-वाचन का अनुरोध किया। प्रारंभ में गीत गायन दिलीप जोशी ने किया। अतिथि परिचय राम भवालकर ने दिया। संचालन अरविंद जैन ने किया। आभार दुर्गेश विजयवर्गीय ने माना।

