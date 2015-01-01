पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:तहसीलदार शर्मा पर एक पक्षीय नामांतरण आदेश देने का आरोप

उज्जैन
  • कलेक्टर व लोकायुक्त एसपी को शिकायत

तहसीलदार आदर्श शर्मा पर एक पक्षीय नामांतरण आदेश जारी करने का आरोप लगाते हुए किसान ने कलेक्टर व लोकायुक्त एसपी को शिकायत की है। उन्होंने पांच लाख रुपए मांगे जाने का भी आरोप लगाया है। जीवनखेड़ी के राजेंद्र चौपड़ा व भाई पारस ने अपनी बहन कला बाई व बहन के पुत्र राजेश, नरसिंह, विजय व दूसरी बहन टमाबाई व पुत्र मोहन, जितेंद्र द्वारा पुश्तैनी जमीन के जाली दस्तावेज बनाकर उज्जैन तहसील के तहसीलदार शर्मा के न्यायालय में आवेदन किया था, जिसकी सूचना भाई राजेंद्र व पारस को लगी।

तब उन्होंने उक्त नामांतरण को खारिज कराने के लिए अपनी आपत्ति इंदौर की अधिवक्ता सुनीता तिवारी के माध्यम से तहसीलदार आदर्श शर्मा के न्यायालय में 19 अक्टूबर 2020 को लिखित में दर्ज कराई थी, जिस पर तहसीलदार शर्मा ने अधिवक्ता की अनुपस्थिति में आपत्तिकर्ता राजेंद्र व पारस को अपने चैंबर में बुलाकर पांच लाख रुपए की मांग की, रुपए नहीं देने पर तहसीलदार ने आपत्तिकर्ता के खिलाफ आदेश करने की भी धमकी भी दी थी।

तहसीलदार ने अपने आदेश में लिखा कि उन्हें उक्त प्रकरण में किसी व्यक्ति, संस्था या अधिवक्ता से कोई आपत्ति प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। इसी कारण उक्त प्रकरण में एक पक्षीय कार्रवाई करते हुए नामांतरण आदेश जारी किया जाता है। कुछ दिनों पूर्व आपत्तिकर्ता राजेंद्र, पारस की अधिवक्ता होने से मैंने उक्त प्रकरण की प्रमाणित प्रतियां प्राप्त कर ली थी, जिस पर तहसीलदार द्वारा प्रोसिडिंग में आपत्ति का दर्ज होना लिखित में दर्ज है।

मेरे अधिवक्ता सुनीता तिवारी द्वारा पक्षकारों की ओर से जिला कलेक्टर, कमिश्नर व लोकायुक्त एसपी शिकायत की है। तहसीलदार शर्मा व पटवारी पर पद का दुरुपयोग व भ्रष्टाचार अधिनियम के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज करने की मांग की है। तहसीलदार शर्मा से संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने मोबाइल रिसीव नहीं किया।

