  Tender For Oxygen Issued To Benefit Firm Special Canceled, Tender Was Issued For Patients Admitted In Madhavnagar Hospital

रोक:फर्म विशेष को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए जारी ऑक्सीजन का टेंडर निरस्त, माधवनगर अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों के लिए जारी किया था टेंडर

उज्जैन6 घंटे पहले
फर्म विशेष को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए जारी किया गया ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई का टेंडर आखिरकार निरस्त कर दिया है। कोविड हॉस्पिटल माधवनगर में भर्ती गंभीर मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई के लिए यह टेंडर किया था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने टेंडर में ऐसी शर्तें रखी थी कि दूसरी फर्म टेंडर प्रक्रिया में शामिल नहीं हो पाए। ऐसे में केवल एक या दो फर्म ही टेंडर डाल सकती थी।

टेंडर की शर्तों के तहत लिक्विड रिफिल मैन्युफेक्चर ही टेंडर में भाग ले सकेंगे बाकी की फर्म इसमें शामिल नहीं हो सकती थी। टेंडर में एयर मैन्यूफेक्चरर यूनिट को निविदा में भाग नहीं लेने से रोक लगाई गई थी, जो टेंडर प्रक्रिया के विपरीत है।

कोरोना काल में लिक्विड रिफिल मैन्युफेक्चरर्स से ज्यादा एयर सेपरेटेड मैन्यूफेक्चरर ने आपात स्थिति में माधवनगर हॉस्पिटल में ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई दी है। टेंडर के नियमों व प्रक्रिया के तहत सभी ट्रेडर्स, ऑथोराइज्ड डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स एयर सेपरेटेड को टेंडर में भाग लेने का मौका मिलना चाहिए ताकि ज्यादा प्रतिस्पर्धा हो सके और न्यूनतम दर पर ऑक्सीजन की खरीदी हो सके तथा स्वास्थ्य विभाग को राजस्व के नुकसान से बचाया जा सके। इसके बाद भी लिक्विड रिफिल मैन्युफेक्चर फर्म काे ही टेंडर प्रक्रिया में शामिल होने की शर्त जोड़ी गई।

इससे आशंका थी कि संबंधित फर्म मनमानी दरें डालेगी और शासन काे ऊंची दर से ऑक्सीजन का भुगतान करना होगा। इससे राजस्व की हानि होगी। मामला सामने आने के बाद उक्त टेंडर को निरस्त किया गया है। दूसरी तरफ सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के अधिकारियों का तर्क है कि विज्ञप्ति का प्रकाशन नहीं हो पाने की वजह से टेंडर निरस्त किया है। अब फिर से टेंडर जारी किया जाएगा।

