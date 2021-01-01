पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोपी की पहचान:जानलेवा हमले का आरोपी बैग लूटते ही मौके पर पकड़ा गया

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस को उसके तीन अन्य साथियों की भी तलाश

दो दिन पहले गुरुवार को बिडला हॉस्पिटल के समीप सांची दुग्ध संघ की सर्वेयर जया संत का बैग छीनकर भागते समय पकड़ में आए आरोपी की पहचान सेठीनगर निवासी उज्जवल धीर के रूप में हुई है। उसकी हिस्ट्री पता करने पर यह बात भी सामने आई है कि वर्ष 2018 में उस पर माधवनगर थाने में जानलेवा हमले का भी केस दर्ज हो चुका है।

तब उसने ऋषिनगर के पेट्रोल पंप के पास मामूली कहासुनी में पानी-पताशी का ठेला लगाने वाले पर चाकू से हमला किया था। इधर नानाखेड़ा थाना पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही पूछताछ में उज्जवल ने कबूला है कि बैग छीनने की वारदात में उसके साथ तीन और साथी भी थे। जिनके नाम उसने चंचल, भूरा निवासी मालनवासा और भैरवगढ़ निवासी छोटू बताए हैं। पुलिस उनकी तलाश में भी जुट गई है।

शोर सुनते ही कार सवार लोगों ने पकड़ लिया था
उज्जवल कार सवार कुछ लोगों की सक्रियता के कारण मौके से ही पकड़ में आ गया है। जब वह जया संत का बैग छीनने का प्रयास कर रहा था ताे उसके तीन साथी कुछ ही दूर बाइक लेकर खड़े थे। प्लानिंग थी कि उज्जवल बैग छीनकर उनके पास पहुंचता और वे उसे बाइक पर बैठाकर रफूचक्कर हो जाते। लेकिन इधर जैसे ही उज्जवल ने जया संत से बैग छीनने की कोशिश की, उसने शोर मचा दिया। आवाज सुनकर वहां से गुजर रही कार रुकी। उसमें से उतरे लोगों ने उज्जवल को पकड़ लिया था। एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर उज्जवल के अन्य साथियों की तलाश जारी है। कुछ स्थानों पर दबिश भी दी गई है। जल्द ही उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लेंगे।

