मोनू हत्याकांड:छिपकर रह रहा आरोपी सूरज गिरफ्तार, आतंक खत्म करने क्षेत्र में घुमाया

उज्जैन10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार आरोपी अभी भी फरार
  • 31 अक्टूबर की रात संतनगर में हुई थी हत्या

उज्जैन के माधवनगर थाना क्षेत्र के बागपुरा निवासी मोनू पेड़वा की हत्या के नामजद पांच हजार के इनामी आरोपी सूरज नरवले को गुरुवार को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। हत्याकांड में यह पहली गिरफ्तारी है। चार आरोपी अभी फरार हैं।

मुखबिर की सूचना पर पुलिस ने उसे मालनवासा स्थित घर से पकड़ा। यहां वह छिप कर रह रहा था। पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है। शुक्रवार को उसे कोर्ट पेश कर रिमांड मांगेगी। गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस ने उसे मालनवासा क्षेत्र में घुमाया, ताकि क्षेत्र में उसका आतंक खत्म हो। गौरतलब है कि 31 अक्टूबर की रात माधवनगर थाने के संतनगर में मोनू पेड़वा की चाकुओं से घोप कर हत्या कर दी गई थी। वारदात में बाबू लश्करी, बाला प्रजापति, दिलीप अंडा, सूरज नरवले और मयंक मंडप नामजद हुए थे। हत्याकांड के पीछे वर्चस्व की लड़ाई सामने आई थी। एसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार शुक्ल ने आरोपियों पर पांच-पांच हज़ार का इनाम घोषित किया है। सीएसपी हेमलता अग्रवाल ने बताया कि सूरज को शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। इससे पहले उससे घटना से संबंधित साक्ष्य और अन्य आरोपियों की छिपे होने के ठिकानों के बारे में पूछताछ की जाएगी।

