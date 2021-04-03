पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल गया दुष्कर्मी पिता:बेटी से दुष्कर्म करने वाले आरोपी को भेजा जेल, टीआई बोलीं- कोशिश होगी कि 15 दिन में चार्जशीट पेश हो जाए

उज्जैन5 मिनट पहले
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी पिता - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी पिता
  • बुधवार की रात बेटी ने अपनी मां के साथ महिला थाने पहुंचकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी
  • तीन साल से करता रहा ज्यादती

उज्जैन में बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाले आरोपी पिता को महिला थाना पुलिस ने गुरुवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया। इससे पहले उसका मेडिकल परीक्षण कराया गया। कोर्ट ने उसे जेल भेजने का आदेश दिया है। टीआई रेखा वर्मा ने कहा कि हमारी कोशिश होगी कि 15 दिनों के अंदर ही चार्जशीट कोर्ट में पेश कर दें ताकि आरोपी को जल्द सजा मिले।

गौरतलब है कि सेल्सटैक्स विभाग का एक चपरासी 10वीं में पढ़ने वाली अपनी बेटी से तीन साल से दुष्कर्म करता आ रहा था। बुधवार को बेटी अपनी मां को लेकर महिला थाने पहुंच गई और टीआई रेखा वर्मा को आपबीती सुनाई। टीआई ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए एसआई अन्नपूर्णा कठेरिया के साथ पुलिस टीम भेजकर आरोपी पिता को उज्जैन रेलवे स्टेशन से गिरफ्तार करा लिया। आरोपी ट्रेन से फरार होने की फिराक में था।

आरोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस ने पॉक्सो एक्ट की धारा 3/4 5 एन 6 और आईपीसी की धारा 376(2)(एन) के तहत रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। इन धाराओं में आरोपी को 10 साल से आजीवन कारावास की सजा हो सकती है।

