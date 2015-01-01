पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेट पालने की जद्दोजहद:पुलिस की वर्दी सिलाई का पुश्तैनी व्यापार लॉकडाउन से था बंद, अमित खुद ही दुकान लेकर पहुंच गए ग्राहकों के पास

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वैन में कपड़े पसंद करते पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • हमारी ग्राहक पुलिस है, उनके पास समय नहीं पर हम तो उनके पास पहुंच सकते हैंः अमित
  • वैन में वर्दी सहित हर जरूरत का सामान स्टोर किया

10 साल से अमित तिवारी पुलिसकर्मियों की वर्दी सिलते है, इसी से उनका घर चलता है। ये हुनर उन्हें अपने पिता से विरासत से मिला है। मार्च में कोरोना की आहट और ताबड़तोड़ लॉक डाउन, अमित कुछ समझते इससे पहले दुकान पर शटर डल गए।

जो बचत थी, उसे इस उम्मीद में खर्च कर दिया कि..जल्द हालात सामान्य होंगे। मगर बचत की गुल्लक से पाई-पाई खर्च हो गई। ऐसे में चुनौती से आंखें मिलाने का वक़्त नहीं था, क्योंकि...परिवार की जरूरत रोटी थी..। जो कमाना थी मगर कमाई देने वाली खाकी तो जनता की सेवा में व्यस्त थी।

आयडिया से बदली दुनिया
अमित सोमवार को उज्जैन में थे। माधवनगर थाने पर मुलाकात में वे बोले- हमारी ग्राहक पुलिस है, उनके पास समय नहीं पर हम तो उनके पास पहुंच सकते हैं। ये आयडिया क्लिक होते ही..मोबाइल वैन डिज़ाइन कराई। वैन में वर्दी सहित हर जरूरत का सामान स्टोर किया। हम तक न पहुंचने वाले ग्राहकों की मदद करेंगे।

