  • The Bail Application Of The Wife Who Murdered The Husband Together With The Lover Is Canceled

एसएएफ जवान की हत्या का मामला:प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर पति की हत्या करने वाली पत्नी की जमानत अर्जी रद्द

उज्जैन38 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

एसएएफ जवान बलवीरसिंह की प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर हत्या करने वाली पत्नी की जमानत अर्जी रद्द हो गई। 32वीं बटालियन में रहने वाले बलवीर सिंह का पत्नी ने प्रेमी की मदद से 20 जून को गला घोट दिया था।

पुलिस को बलवीर के गले पर निशान देख हत्या की आशंका हो गई थी। कुछ घंटे में पुलिस को सारी कहानी पता चल गई। बच्चों ने सुराग दिया, जिसके बाद रेखा से पूछताछ की तो उसने हत्या करना स्वीकार लिया। सप्तम अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश अरविंद जैन ने इसे गंभीर अपराध मानते हुए रेखा की जमानत अर्जी निरस्त कर दी।

