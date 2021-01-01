पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • The Colonies Of The City Will Be 'Oxygen', Self Dependent, Plants Will Be Planted On Empty Space.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र:शहर की कॉलोनियां होंगी ‘ऑक्सीजन’ आत्म निर्भर, खाली जगह पर पौधे लगेंगे

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदिनाथ रेसीडेंसी में 150 पौधे लगाने के साथ अभियान शुरू

शहर की कॉलोनियों को अब ऑक्सीजन आत्म निर्भर बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए वहां के रहवासियों को तैयार करेंगे। रहवासियों के माध्यम से कॉलोनी के हर खाली हिस्से में पौधारोपण होगा। इनकी परवरिश की जिम्मेदारी नागरिकों इस समझाइश के साथ दी जाएगी कि अपनी कॉलोनी के रहवासियों के लिए पर्याप्त ऑक्सीजन की पूर्ति इनसे होगी।

आपकी कॉलोनी ऑक्सीजन के मामले में आत्म निर्भर होगी। इस पौधारोपण को नेच्यूरल इंडस्ट्री ऑफ ऑक्सीजन नाम दिया गया है। गणतंत्र दिवस के परिप्रेक्ष्य में यह अभियान शुरू किया गया है। सबसे पहले शहर की आदिनाथ रेसीडेंसी कॉलोनी में 450 पौधे लगाए गए हैं। कॉलोनी के 3500 वर्ग फीट क्षेत्र में 15 प्रजाति के 150 पौधे लगाए गए हैं।

संस्था रुपांतरण व रॉबिन हुड आर्मी की भागीदारी के यह पौधारोपण किया गया। इसमें कॉलोनी के रहवासियों से सक्रिय भागीदारी की। रुपांतरण के राजीव पाहवा ने बताया कि जब कॉलोनीवासियों से इस संबंध में चर्चा कर उन्हें समझाया कि कॉलोनी में रहने वाले लोग अपनी ऑक्सीजन स्वयं पैदा कर सकते हैं तो वे इसके लिए तैयार हो गए। उन्होंने पौधों की देखभाल और परवरिश की जिम्मेदारी भी ले ली। रुपांतरण ने इसके पहले स्कूलों, शिप्रा तट और स्मृति वन प्रोजेक्ट के माध्यम से शहर में पौधारोपण कराया था। अब एनआईओ (नेच्युरल इंडस्ट्री ऑफ ऑक्सीजन) के माध्यम से कॉलोनियों को ऑक्सीजन आत्म निर्भर बनाने का अभियान शुरू किया है।

फलदार पौधारोपण से बॉयो-डायवर्सिटी का संरक्षण होगा

यहां 15 से ज्यादा प्रजाति के 150 फलदार पौधे रोपे गए, जिसमें आम, जामफल, आंवला, अनार, बेल, इमली, शहतूत ,बेर, सीताफल, नींबू, मीठा नीम शामिल हैं। पाहवा कहते हैं कि कॉलोनियों में छायादार, फलदार और घरेलू उपयोगी पौधे लगाए गए हैं। छाया से कॉलोनियों के तापमान में कमी आएगी। फलदार पेड़ों के कारण पक्षियों का आवागमन शुरू होगा व कॉलोनीवासी भी उनका उपभोग कर सकेंगे। सब्जियों के रूप में काम आने वाले मीठा नीम, सहजन, इमली आदि का उपयोग भी रहवासी कर सकेंगे। इससे बॉयो डायवर्सिटी का संरक्षण भी होगा।

नगर निगम, वन विभाग व सामाजिक संस्थाएं जुटी

कार्यक्रम में निगम कमिश्नर क्षितिज सिंघल, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी मोहन मारू, उद्यान विभाग की प्रभारी विधु, वन विभाग से सेवानिवृत्त जेपी मिश्रा, कॉलोनीवासी, उज्जैन वाले फेस बुक ग्रुप, वसुंधरा हरियाली महोत्सव, हरि ओम वृक्ष मित्र, अचीवर्स एकेडमी, वन विभाग के अजय यादव शामिल हुए।

21 साल पूरे होने पर पर्यावरण सम्मान समारोह 28 को

रूपांतरण के 21 साल पूर्ण होने पर संस्था पर्यावरण संरक्षक सम्मान शुरू करेगी। पहला सम्मान समारोह 28 जनवरी सुबह 11 बजे, रूपांतरण सभागार में होगा। अतिथि विभाष उपाध्याय, उपाध्यक्ष मप्र जन अभियान परिषद, कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह एवं वन मंडलाधिकारी नरेंद्र पांडवा होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser