दुष्कर्म:नानाखेड़ा थाने के आरक्षक ने शादी का झांसा देकर दो साल तक किया दुष्कर्म

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
नानाखेड़ा थाने के आरक्षक सुनील चौधरी पर सरकारी कार्यालय में पदस्थ एक महिलाकर्मी को शादी का झांसा देकर उसका दो साल तक शारीरिक शोषण करने के आरोप में महिला थाने ने गुरुवार को दुष्कर्म का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पीड़ित महिलाकर्मी ने आरक्षक पर लाखों रुपए और जेवरात लेकर वापस नहीं लौटाने का आरोप भी लगाया है।

महिला का शारीरिक शोषण करने के साथ ही आरक्षक ने उससे लाखों रुपए और जेवरात भी ले लिए। आरक्षक की मनमानी की शिकार वृंदावन कॉलोनी निवासी महिलाकर्मी ने पुलिस को बयान में बताया कि आरक्षक सुनील से उसकी मुलाकात दो साल पहले 20 सितंबर 2018 को हुई थी। तब वे घर के सामने से चोरी हुई अपनी कार की रिपोर्ट लिखाने नानाखेड़ा गई थी।

इसके बाद से जानकारी लेने के बहाने सुनील मोबाइल पर कॉल और व्हाट्स पर मैसेज करने लगा। जांच के बहाने वह कभी-कभार घर आना-जाना भी करने लगे। इसी बीच आरक्षक सुनील और उसके बीच दोस्ती हो गई। सुनील यह जानता था कि वह सरकारी नौकरी में और अकेले ही रहती है। इसी का फायदा उठाकर सुनील ने उसे शादी के लिए प्रपोज तक किया। मेरे द्वारा इंकार करने पर उसने मेरे घर में ही आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की।

सुनील ने यहां तक कहा वह उसकी पत्नी और बच्चों को जान से मार देगा। इसके बाद दाेनों साथ रहेंगे। सुनील के दबाव के आगे वह झुक गई और शादी का प्रपोजल मंजूर कर लिया। महिलाकर्मी के अनुसार इसके बाद उसका स्वास्थ्य खराब रहने लगा तो उसने अपना एटीएम कार्ड भी सुनील को दे दिया था ताकि घर की जरूरत की चीजें वह लाकर दे सके। मेरी गाड़ी भी सुनील के पास ही रहती थी। उसे एक पल्सर बाइक भी उसने ही दिलाई थी।

रुपए न लौटाने पड़े इसलिए आत्महत्या का नाटक किया

महिलाकर्मी के अनुसार आरक्षक सुनील की नीयत शुरू से ही मेरे रुपयों पर थी। मेरे द्वारा रुपए और जेवरात लौटाने का दवाब बनाने पर सुनील ने जहर खाने की नौटंकी की। आरोप लगाया कि मैं उसे ब्लैकमेल करती हूं। उक्त आरोप में माधवनगर थाने में ब्लैकमेलिंग का झूठा प्रकरण भी दर्ज करा दिया। महिलाकर्मी ने सुनील से की गई बातचीत की रिकार्डिंग भी समय आने पर कोर्ट में प्रस्तुत करने का दावा किया है।

