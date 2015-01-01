पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • The Cousin And Brother in law Had Murdered The Young Man, An Eyewitness Saw The Body Thrown Into The Well

हत्या का खुलासा:चचेरे भाई और जीजा ने मिलकर की थी युवक की हत्या, एक चश्मदीद ने देखा था शव को कुएं में फेंकते हुए

उज्जैन31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एएसपी अमरेन्द्र सिंह ने किया हत्या के मामले का खुलासा।
  • अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल नहीं हुए यहीं से पुलिस को हुई शंका

उज्जैन के पंवासा थाना क्षेत्र के हरसोदन गांव के कुएं में करोंदिया निवासी राजेश चौहान की हत्या कर शव फेंके जाने का पुलिस ने बुधवार को खुलासा कर दिया। हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने मृतक के चचेरे भाई और जीजा को गिरफ्तार किया है। हत्या की वजह जमीन विवाद निकला। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को कोर्ट पेश कर जेल भेज दिया है।

यह है मामला

5 नवंबर की शाम राजेश अपने चाचा के साथ शराब पीने गया था। वहां पर पहले से चल रहे जमीन विवाद में राजेश का अपने चचेरे भाई और उसके जीजा बहस हो गई। इसके बाद दाेनों ने राजेश की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। जैसे-तैसे बचकर राजेश घर आ गया। कपड़े बदलने के बाद घरवालों से यह कहते हुए निकल गया कि थोड़ी देर में आ रहा हूं। काफी देर बाद घर ना लौटने पर परिजनों ने राजेश को कॉल किया, लेकिन उसका फोन बंद आ रहा था। रातभर घरवाले उसे तलाशते रहे, लेकिन उसका कोई पता नहीं चला। अगले दिन उसका शव हरसोदन गांव के कुएं में मिला।

अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल नहीं होने पर हुआ शक

खुलासा करते हुए एएसपी अमरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि शव को कुंए में फेंकते हुए एक व्यक्ति ने देखा था। राजेश के अंतिम संस्कार में राजेश का चचेरा भाई व जीजा शामिल नहीं हुए थे। दोनों के फोन बंद था और घर से गायब थे। इसी आधार पर आशंका हुई। हिरासत में लेकर जब दोनों से सख्ती से पूछताछ हुई तो जुर्म कबूल लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 5 तरह की ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सर्विस, गूगल-पे सबसे पॉपुलर, जानें ई-पेमेंट के फायदे - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें