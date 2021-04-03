पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छोटी उम्र के बड़े अपराधी:रेप और हत्या की वारदात अंजाम देने वाले अपराधी डकैती की फिराक में थे, पुलिस ने धर दबोचा, हथियार बरामद

उज्जैन37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पकड़े गए बदमाशों से मिले हथियारों का खुलासा करते एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
पकड़े गए बदमाशों से मिले हथियारों का खुलासा करते एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह
  • चोरी की पांच मोटर साइकिल भी बरामद हुई है
  • 18 साल की उम्र में ही लूट, हत्या और अपहरण का केस
  • रतलाम में हुए दुष्कर्म मामले में फरार था पकड़ा गया एक बदमाश

उज्जैन पुलिस ने बुधवार रात पांच शातिर अपराधियों को उस समय दबोचा जब वह डकैती की साजिश रच रहे थे। पकड़े गए बदमाशों का आपराधिक इतिहास है। गिरोह का सरगना अपहरण, हत्या और लूट को अंजाम दे चुका है। इसका एक साथी रतलाम में रेप के एक मामले में एक साल से फरार चल रहा था। पकड़े गए बदमाशों के पास से चोरी की पांच बाइक भी बरामद हुईं हैं। बदमाशों के कब्जे से एक पिस्टल, तलवार, चाकू और दो कारतूस भी जब्त हुए है। 27 जनवरी को झारखंड के एक दर्शनार्थी परिवार से हुई लूट को भी इन्हीं बदमाशों ने अंजाम दिया था। अपराधियों की उम्र 18 साल से 32 साल है। पुलिस बदमाशों को जेल भेजने की तैयारी कर रही है।

डकैती डालने से पहले ही पुलिस ने धर दबोचा

एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि बुधवार की रात जीवाजीगंज थाना प्रभारी मनीष मिश्र को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि रामजनार्दन मंदिर से चित्रगुप्त मंदिर को जाने वाले रास्ते पर कुछ बदमाश किस्म के युवक बैठे हैं। उनके पास हथियार भी हैं। शायद किसी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में हैं। खबर मिलते ही एसआई प्रमोद भदौरिया और एसआई नेहा जादौन के नेतृत्व में आरक्षक श्याम, मनीष, रवींद्र, चैनसिंह और राजवीर ने मौके पर दबिश दी। पुलिस को देखते ही बदमाश भागने लगे। घेराबंदी कर पांच बदमाशों को दबोच लिया गया। अंधेरे का लाभ उठाते हुए बदमाशों का एक साथी फरार होने में कामयाब रहा। पूछताछ में बदमाशों ने कबूला कि वह डकैती की साजिश रच रहे थे। पुलिस ने यह नहीं बताया कि किसके घर में डकैती डालने वाले थे।

पकड़े गए बदमाशों की पहचान इस रूप में हुई

  1. करण उर्फ भूरा (23) पिता पीरूलाल मालवीय निवासी तिलकेश्वर कॉलोनी उज्जैन।
  2. राहुल उर्फ अमीरचंद्र (24) पिता मुन्नालाल निवासी कमल कॉलोनी उज्जैन।
  3. महेश (24) पिता जगदीश निवासी थाना डेलवास जिला रतलाम।
  4. सचिन उर्फ अप्पू खोटा (18) पिता महेश निवासी बलाईवाड़ा उज्जैन।
  5. सूरज (32) पिता रमेश चंद्र निवासी तिलकेश्वर कॉलोनी उज्जैन।

महेश रेप में एक साल से था फरार और सचिन हत्या में जा चुका है जेल

पुलिस ने जब अपराधियों को आपराधिक इतिहास खंगाला तो पता चला कि महेश रेप के एक मामले में रतलाम से एक साल से फरार था। सचिन और महेश तीन साल पहले उज्जैन के कार्तिक मेला ग्राउंड में हुई एक हत्या में शामिल थे। वर्ष 2016 में एक अपहरण के मामले में भी सचिन जेल जा चुका है। इसके अलावा करन मालवीय का जीवाजीगंज थाने में आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड है। सूरज पर चार और राहुल के खिलाफ 11 आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज हैं।

जेल में हुई दोस्ती और बना ली गैंग

एएसपी ने बताया कि पकड़े गए बदमाश विभिन्न मामलों में जब जेल में बंद थे तभी उनकी आपस में दोस्ती हो गई। जेल से छूटने के बाद गिरोह बनाकर चोरी, लूट और डकैती जैसा जघन्य अपराध को अंजाम देने लगे।

झारखंड के परिवार को लूटा था

टीआई मनीष मिश्र ने बताया कि 27 जनवरी को झारखंड की एक अग्रवाल फैमिली उज्जैन दर्शन करने आई थी। महाकाल दर्शन के बाद परिवार गढ़कालिका मंदिर दर्शन के लिए ऑटो से जा रहा था, तभी रास्ते में ये बदमाश ऑटो से एक बैग लूट कर फरार हो गए थे। बैग में सोने का मंगलसूत्र, सोने की चेन, मोबाइल था। ये सभी सामान बदमाशों से बरामद हो गए हैं। पीड़ित परिवार को इसकी सूचना दे दी गई है।

