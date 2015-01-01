पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:वेयर हाउस के मजदूर का शव परिजनों के इंतजार ​​​​​​​में दो दिन से फ्रीजर में रखा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
देवास रोड नागझिरी में स्थित अरिहंत वेयर हाउस में दीवार ढह जाने से हुई बिहार निवासी मजदूर राहुल पासवान 32 साल की मौत के मामले में पुलिस को परिजनों को इंतजार है। दो दिन से शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद अस्पताल के फ्रीजर में रखा हुआ है।

पासवान का परिवार बिहार के हरहरि गांव में रहता है, जिन्हें घटना की सूचना दी गई है। जांच अधिकारी हेड कांस्टेबल रमेश नायक ने बताया परिजनों का इंतजार है। उनके बयान के आधार पर ही जांच की दिशा तय होगी व आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

गौरतलब है देवास रोड नागझिरी क्षेत्र में वेयर हाउस में राहुल जिस जगह काम कर रहा था, उसी की दीवार उस पर आ गिरी। सिर में गंभीर चोट लगने से डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। प्रारंभिक जांच में यह सामने आया कि वेयर हाउस में अनाज रखने के लिए अलग-अलग दीवारें बनाई हुई है। एक दीवार पर भार अधिक होने से दीवार गिर गई और हादसा हुआ।

