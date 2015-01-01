पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमर्जी:बिजली कंपनी ने फिर जारी कर दिए मनमाने बिल,जीरो की जगह जारी कर दिया 140 रुपए का बिजली बिल

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • सुधार के लिए लोग जोन कार्यालय के लगा रहे चक्कर
  • बिल में बकाया जोड़ा, विलंब शुल्क खपत यूनिट बिलिंग से ज्यादा

बिजली कंपनी ने लोगों को इस माह भी मनमाने बिल जारी कर दिए हैं। उनके यहां रीडिंग नहीं ली गई। जीरो खपत तक दर्शा दी गई, बावजूद हजारों के बिल लोगों को मिले हैं। पिछले माह के बिल की राशि जमा करने के बाद भी बकाया मय विलंब शुल्क के जोड़ दिया है। वह भी खपत यूनिट की बिलिंग से ज्यादा। ऐसे में लोगों पर बिलों का भार बढ़ गया है।

बिजली कंपनी के जोन कार्यालयों पर 171 शिकायतें बिल ज्यादा आने की पहुंची है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा शिकायत पिछला बकाया जोड़े जाने और मीटर रीडिंग नहीं होने की है। लोग अब बिलों में सुधार के लिए जोन कार्यालयों के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं।

महानंदा नगर जोन व महाश्वेतानगर जोन पर बिल में सुधार करवाने आए लोगों ने बताया उनके यहां पर खपत से ज्यादा यूनिट के बिल जारी करने के साथ में पिछला बकाया भी जोड़ा है। जमा राशि की पोस्टिंग समय पर नहीं होने से उनके इस माह के बिल में पिछले माह की राशि जुड़कर आ गई है।

इधर अधिकारियों का तर्क है कि वास्तविक खपत और मीटर रीडिंग के आधार पर ही बिल जारी किए गए हैं। लोग अपने मोबाइल से रीडिंग का फोटो लेकर बिजली कंपनी के ऊर्जस एप पर लोड कर सकते हैं। जिन लोगों को ज्यादा यूनिट के बिल मिले हैं, वे जोन पर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करवा कर सुधार करवा सकते हैं।

1. सीताराम पिता भेरूसिंह सोलंकी निवासी आंबेडकर नगर मालनवासा के यहां पर मीटर खपत, आकलित खपत व कुल खपत जीरो दर्शाई गई, यानी बिजली की खपत नहीं हुई। ऐसे में बिल भी जीरो राशि का आना चाहिए लेकिन ऊर्जा भार 70 रुपए, नियत प्रभार 60 रुपए और वर्तमान माह का विद्युत देयक 140 रुपए तथा पिछला जोड़कर 6790 रुपए का बिल जारी कर दिया।

2. मनोहर रतनलाल निवासी महामाया नगर के यहां पर मीटर खपत चार यूनिट तथा आकलित खपत जीरो व कुल खपत चार यूनिट दर्शाई। उन्हें जो बिल जारी किया, उसमें ऊर्जा प्रभार 70.44 व नियत प्रभार 60 रुपए, वर्तमान माह का नियत प्रभार 141.44 रुपए व बकाया जोड़कर 38979 रुपए का बिल जारी कर दिया। इसमें 480 रुपए पिछले और वर्तमान माह का विलंब शुल्क 487 रुपए जोड़ा है।

3. नरेश फकीरचंद निवासी शक्करवासा के यहां पर मीटर खपत 47 यूनिट व आकलित खपत जीरो व कुल खपत 47 यूनिट दर्शाई गई। उन्हें जारी बिल में ऊर्जा प्रभार 195 रुपए, नियत प्रभार 60 रुपए व विद्युत शुल्क डयूटी 18 रुपए तथा वर्तमान माह का नियत देयक 283 रुपए के अलावा पिछला बकाया 41766 रुपए जोड़कर 42288 रुपए का बिल जारी कर दिया गया।

उपभोक्ता जाेन पर सुधार करवा सकते हैं

बिजली कंपनी एसई आशीष आचार्य, बिजली की खपत के अनुसार ही बिजली बिल जारी हो रहे हैं। किसी उपभोक्ता को ज्यादा खपत का बिल जारी हुआ तो वह जोन पर सुधार करवा सकते हैं। उपभोक्ताओं को वास्तविक खपत के आधार पर ही बिल जारी करने के आदेश दे रखे हैं।

