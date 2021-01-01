पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देश मना रहा शहीद दिवस:73वीं पुण्यतिथि पर याद किए गए राष्ट्रपिता, उनके विचारों पर चलने का लिया गया संकल्प

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उज्जैन के क्षीर सागर मैदान में मौन रखकर गांधी जी को याद किया गया - Dainik Bhaskar
उज्जैन के क्षीर सागर मैदान में मौन रखकर गांधी जी को याद किया गया
  • शहीद दिवस के रूप में मनी पुण्यतिथि

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 73वीं पुण्यतिथि पर 30 जनवरी को उज्जैन में कई जगह मौन प्रार्थना सभाएं हुईं। युवक कांग्रेस ने क्षीर सागर मैदान में मौन धारण कर गांधी जी विचार धारा को आत्मसात करने का सकंल्प लिया। इधर, कोठी स्थित बृहस्पति भवन में कमिश्नर संदीप यादव, कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह और एडीएम नरेंद्र सूर्यवंशी समेत कई अधिकारियों ने दो मिनट का मौन रख कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में भी एसपी सत्येंद्र सिंह, एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह, आकाश भूरिया सहित अन्य कर्मचारियों ने मौन रख कर गांधी जी और शहीदों को याद किया।

पुलिस कंट्राेल रूम में मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि देते पुलिसकर्मी
पुलिस कंट्राेल रूम में मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि देते पुलिसकर्मी

बोस ने राष्ट्रपिता तो टैगोर ने महात्मा नाम दिया

गौरतलब है कि महात्मा गांधी की 30 जनवरी 1948 को गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसलिए 30 जनवरी को गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि को शहीद दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। बताते चलें की गांधी जी को सबसे पहले नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस ने राष्ट्रपिता कहा था। रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर ने महात्मा नाम से उन्हें संबोधित किया।

कलकत्ता अनशन गांधी जी का आखिरी अनशन था

सन् 1942 के भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन के बाद देश को आजादी मिलने की संभावनाएं काफी तेज हो गईं थीं। इसी बीच सांप्रदायिक उन्मादियों के कारण हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता पर खतरा मंडरा रहा था। एकता को बनाए रखने के लिए गांधी जी ने 13 जनवरी 1948 को कलकत्ता में आमरण अनशन किया था। पांच दिन बाद गांधीजी अनशन खत्म कर दिल्ली लौट आए थे। कलकत्ता का आमरण अनशन गांधीजी के जीवन का आखिरी अनशन था।

हत्या से तीन दिन पहले दरगाह गए थे

उन दिनों दिल्ली सांप्रदायिक हिंसा में जल रही थी। हिंसा को खत्म करने के लिए गांधीजी महरौली स्थित कुतबुद्दीन बख्तियार काकी की दरगाह भी गए थे।

गोडसे ने सीने और पेट में मारी थी तीन गोलियां

30 जनवरी 1948 को गांधी जी से शाम चार बजे सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल मिलने पहुंचे थे। एक घंटे की मंत्रणा के बाद पटेल चले गए। उनके जाने के बाद गांधी प्रार्थना सभा की ओर जाने लगे। तभी नाथूराम गोडसे ने गांधी जी पर पिस्टल से तीन फायर किया। गोली लगते ही गांधी जी के प्राण पखेरू उड़ गए। जवाहर लाल नेहरू ने रात में रेडियो संदेश में गांधी जी की मौत की घोषणा की।

