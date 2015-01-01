पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूध का कर्ज:बिगड़ी संघ की वित्तीय स्थिति, 27 करोड़ ऋण लिया, तब भी 35 हजार किसानों का 12 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान बाकी है

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण काल में प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री में गिरावट आने से बनी ऐसी स्थिति
  • उज्जैन दुग्ध संघ भी दम ना तोड़ दे इसलिए जरूरी प्रोडक्ट की होम डिलीवरी पर जोर
  • कोरोना संक्रमण काल में प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री में गिरावट आने से बनी ऐसी स्थिति

कोरोना काल में प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री घटने से उज्जैन दुग्ध संघ पर करीब 35 हजार किसानों का 12 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान बाकी है। ये हालात भी तब है जब संघ बैंक से 27 करोड़ रुपए का ऋण ले चुका है।

स्थिति ओर ना बिगड़े व किसान सहित अन्य लोगों का रोजगार न छिने इसके लिए यहां के प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री को बढ़ाए जाने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि कोरोना काल व तमाम परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए संघ को होम डिलीवरी को बढ़ावा देना चाहिए।

शहर की कई कपड़ा व धागा मिलें, श्री सिंथेटिक्स, सोयाबीन प्लांट आदि एक-एक करके बंद होने से यहां बेरोजगारी बढ़ती गई हैं। इन संस्थाओं से प्रभावित हुए कई लोगों व परिवारों का जीवन अब तक भी पटरी पर नहीं आ पाया है।

ऐसे हालात उज्जैन दुग्ध संघ के जरिए रोजगार से जुड़े 35 हजार किसान व 130 स्थाई कर्मचारी, सांची पार्लर संचालक सहित एक हजार अन्य परिवारों के ना बने इसके लिए प्रयास करने की जरूरत है। क्योंकि कोरोना काल में दुग्ध संघ के प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री में गिरावट से परेशानी बढ़ने लगी है।

90 हजार लीटर की बजाय अब 40-50 हजार लीटर ही दूध बिक रहा, बाकी का पावडर बनाने की मजबूरी

संघ से संभागभर की 1237 सोसायटियों के 35 हजार पंजीकृत किसान सीधे जुड़े हुए है। यह रोजाना संघ को करीब डेढ़ लाख लीटर दूध पहुंचाते हैं। कोरोना काल से पहले इसमें से 90 हजार लीटर दूध बिकता था और बाकी से पावडर, दही, घी, चक्का व मावा आदि प्रोडक्ट बना लिए जाते थे। इस रोटेशन के चलते संघ की तरफ से प्रत्येक 15-20 दिनों में किसानों को भुगतान भी कर दिया जाता था।

इधर कोरोना काल में दूध की आवक तो पहले इतनी ही बनी हुई है लेकिन दूध की बिक्री 90 हजार लीटर से घटकर 40 से 50 हजार लीटर पर आ गई। ऐसे में बचे हुए एक लाख लीटर दूध में से ज्यादातर का पावडर बनाना पड़ रहा है। जिसकी बिक्री भी उम्मीद के अनुरूप नहीं हो पा रही है। ऐसी ही स्थिति अन्य प्रोडक्ट की भी है। ऐसे में 27 करोड़ रुपए बैंक से कर्ज लेने के बावजूद भी संघ को 35 हजार किसानों को 12 करोड़ रुपए अदा करना बाकी है।

प्रोडक्ट बढ़ाने के लिए ये हो रहे प्रयास

दूध व अन्य प्रोडक्ट की खपत शासकीय मंदिरों में बढ़ा रहे हैं। पार्लर बढ़ाए जा रहे हैं।

जल्द बोर्ड बैठक में दूध की कीमतों में कमी करके स्वीकृति के लिए प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा जाएगा।

जानकार कहते हैं: समस्या से उबरने ये प्रयास होने चाहिए

दूध व अन्य प्रोडक्ट की होम डिलीवरी बढ़ाई जाए। इसके लिए चलित मोबाइल पार्लर व ई-रिक्शा की मदद ली जा सकती है। इससे जरूरतमंदों को रोजगार मिलेगा।

शादी, ब्याह का दौर शुरू हो रहा है। होटल-गार्डन संचालक व केटर्स से संपर्क कर दूध, पावडर व अन्य प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री बढ़ाई जा सकती है।

पहले दूध मध्यान्ह भोजन के लिए जाता था। अभी स्कूल बंद हैं तो शासन स्तर से ये प्रयास हो कि विद्यार्थियों को दूध पावडर मुहैया हो।

इसके अलावा आर्मी में भी दूध व अन्य प्रोडक्ट की बड़ी डिमांड रहती है। यहां भी इन्हें भिजवाने के लिए शासन स्तर से प्रयास किए जाने चाहिए।

(नोट: सुझाव भारतीय किसान संघ के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता भारत सिंह बैस व दुग्ध संघ के डायरेक्टर तेज बहादुर सक्तावत आदि के अनुसार)

सरकारी मंदिरों में भी दूध की खपत बढ़ाएंगे

सांची के दूध सहित अन्य प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री बढ़ाने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं। दूध कीमत में कमी करने का प्रस्ताव भी बनाया जा रहा है। शासकीय मंदिरों में भी दूध की खपत बढ़वाने पर जोर है।

-आनंद कुमार शर्मा, संभागायुक्त

27 करोड़ ऋण लेकर किसानों का भुगतान किया है। अभी भी 12 करोड़ देना बाकी है। सभी प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री बढ़ाने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं। होम डिलीवरी भी बढ़ाएंगे। संघ अभी लाभ में चल रहा है।

-बीके साहू, सीईओ, उज्जैन दुग्ध संघ

