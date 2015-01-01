पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परंपरा कायम:कालिदास समारोह 25 से, 24 को प्रतिकात्मक निकलेगा चल समारोह; सात दिन अलग-अलग स्थानों पर होंगे विभिन्न कार्यक्रम

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करेंगे
  • मंत्री यादव की अध्यक्षता में स्थानीय समिति ने लिया निर्णय

अभा कालिदास समारोह देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर से एक दिसंबर तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। समारोह के एक दिन पहले 24 नवंबर को वागर्चन मां गढ़कालिका मंदिर में पूजन-अर्चन होगा। इसी दिन मंगल कलश स्थापना यात्रा शिप्रा नदी से जल लाकर महाकालेश्वर को प्रणाम करते हुए अकादमी में प्रतीकात्मक रूप से निकाली जाएगी।

चल समारोह प्राचीन स्वरूप में चलायमान रहेगा। कालिदास समारोह के उद्घाटन और समापन में मुख्य अतिथि, विशिष्ट अतिथि और सारस्वत अतिथि पर अलग से विचार कर संख्या कम की जाएगी। निमंत्रण-पत्र और समारोह का प्रचार-प्रसार ऑनलाइन होगा। इसी तरह राष्ट्रीय कालिदास चित्र और मूर्तिकला प्रदर्शन का उद्घाटन सांकेतिक होगा। समारोह में परंपरा अनुसार साहित्यिक कार्यक्रमों, राष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी, लोकप्रिय व्याख्यान, संस्कृत कवि संवाद कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ.मोहन यादव की अध्यक्षता में अभा कालिदास समारोह की स्थानीय समिति की बैठक में यह निर्णय हुए। समिति ने निर्णय लिया कि कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन और उज्जयिनी की सांस्कृतिक विरासत को कायम रखते हुए सात दिनी अभा कालिदास समारोह का आयोजन होगा। समारोह कालिदास संस्कृत अकादमी, विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय, संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय को जोड़कर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएंगे। डॉ. यादव ने कहा सात दिनी कालिदास समारोह का कार्यक्रम अलग-अलग स्थलों पर हो ताकि कोरोना को ध्यान में रखते हुए कम से कम भीड़ एक स्थान पर रहे। कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने कहा समारोह परंपरा अनुसार आयोजित करें।

विक्रमादित्य शोधपीठ को जोड़ें, ऑनलाइन हो प्रतियोगिताएं

विधायक पारस जैन ने कहा समारोह में कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन करें। डॉ.भगवतीलाल राजपुरोहित ने कहा समारोह में विक्रमादित्य शोधपीठ को जोड़ें। डॉ.बालकृष्ण शर्मा ने सुझाव दिया समारोह में महाविद्यालयीन छात्रों को निबंध प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने की अनुमति रहती है, इस वर्ष कोरोना को देखते हुए देश के सभी कॉलेजों के छात्रों की निबंध स्पर्धा ऑनलाइन हो। पं.आनंदशंकर व्यास ने सुझाव दिया कालिदास समारोह में आयोजित सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का राष्ट्रीय व स्थानीय चैनलों पर प्रसारित करवाएं। रूप पमनानी, प्रकाश रघुवंशी ने भी सुझाव दिए।

चित्र, मूर्तिकला प्रदर्शनी के साथ संस्कृत नाटक की प्रस्तुति

विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय कालिदास समिति के सचिव प्रो. शैलेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने कहा विक्रम विवि कालिदास अकादमी में उद्घाटन समारोह 25 नवंबर को राष्ट्रीय कालिदास चित्र और मूर्तिकला प्रदर्शन का शुभारंभ होगा। इसी दिन व्याख्यान और संस्कृत नाटक होगा। 26 नवंबर को विक्रम कालिदास पुरस्कार, राष्ट्रीय वेब संगोष्ठी होगी।

27 से 30 नवंबर तक विक्रम विवि की विविध अध्ययनशालाओं में कालिदास साहित्य पर केंद्रित पर्यावरण विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, मानव मूल्य, संस्कृति दर्शन, परवर्ती साहित्य पर प्रभाव, पांडुलिपि विज्ञान, अर्थ चिंतन, जीवन प्रबंधन व्याख्यान/शोध संगोष्ठी और शोधपत्र का वाचन होगा। एक दिसंबर को समापन अवसर पर विक्रम शोध पत्रिका के विशेषांक का लोकार्पण किया जाएगा। पुरस्कृत शोधपत्रों के लेखकों को पुरस्कार वितरण कर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

